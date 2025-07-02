7 best Cate Blanchett shows and movies to binge watch in 2025

Cate Blanchett is an Australian-born actor who has dominated the screens worldwide for more than a decade. Her acting chops span multiple themes and genres, from modern psychological thrillers to period dramas.

Ad

The Australian actor and producer has two Oscar wins and various recognized nominations, including two Primetime Emmy Awards nominations. Cate Blanchett moves between big productions and independent projects with equal success.

From contemporary troubled lady to Shakespearean queens, Cate Blanchett's work continues to draw viewers who appreciate seasoned storytelling. The actress remains active in 2025, making her extensive filmography perfect for binge-watching.

Disclaimer, Tár, Carol, and four other Cate Blanchett movies and series to watch in 2025

1) Disclaimer

Ad

Trending

A still image from the trailer of the series (Image via Apple TV)

This psychological thriller, launched by Apple TV, features Cate Blanchett as Catherine, a documentary maker who encounters tragic revelations.

Ad

The 7-episode series revolves around a mysterious book that threatens to reveal Catherine's secrets. The structure of the storyline reveals secrets slowly while building suspense.

Moreover, the ensemble cast, featuring Sacha Baron Cohen and Kevin Kline, enhances the overall quality of the storytelling. Cate Blanchett pushes the emotional core of the series through her portrayal.

Viewers can watch this series on Apple TV.

2) Tár

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

This film, directed by Todd Field, presented Cate Blanchett as a musical phenomenon. She embodies Lydia Tár, an internationally celebrated conductor. The movie explores artistic dominance and professional ups and downs in classical music circles.

Ad

Lydia's reputation falls apart as accusations about her ethics and behavior come to the surface. The film examines the power dynamics within rich cultural organizations. Lydia believes her talent justifies questionable life choices.

Moreover, the classical music industry provides a rich backdrop for examining contemporary social taboos. Cate Blanchett's nuanced acting earned her praise from critics and led to an Academy Award nomination for her authentic portrayal.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

Ad

3) Carol

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie is directed by Todd Haynes, who adapted it from Patricia Highsmith's 1952 novel The Price of Salt, featuring Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird. The film is set in 1950s America, and follows a wealthy woman as she navigates unrequited love. She faces divorce proceedings while falling for a young photographer.

Ad

Cate Blanchett, through this role, brings to the surface the troubles of personal desire and social restrictions during a conservative era.

The director creates visually compelling period details on the screen that enhance the romantic angle. The 1950s setting provides both constraints and beauty for the central relationship. Carol must choose between a burning desire for love and social acceptance. And Cate Blanchett demonstrates that internal turmoil through her subtle facial expressions.

Ad

This film is available on Netflix.

4) Blue Jasmine

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This story was brought to life by Woody Allen, with Cate Blanchett playing a struggling socialite named Jasmine Francis.

Ad

The premise of the story follows Jasmine's husband facing conviction for his financial crimes, which compels her to relocate to another state in search of refuge. She receives aid from her working-class sister.

The character goes through genuine mental health problems while maintaining hope about her future. Blanchett's acting displays Jasmine's dilemma to accept the present and responsibility for what happened in the past.

The modern setting updates familiar themes of mental health issues, self-deception, and class. This role helped Cate Blanchett win an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Ad

Fans can watch it on Amazon Prime.

5) The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

A still image from the trailer of the series (image via Apple TV)

This epic fantasy, adapted by Peter Jackson, features Blanchett in the role of Galadriel, the wise Elf-woman of Lothlórien. Her character makes a significant contribution across all three films, guiding her counterparts.

Ad

Galadriel holds ancient knowledge while facing greed from the Ring's evil power. The trilogy's massive storyline allows her character to develop across different storylines. Additionally, Galadriel's sequences with Frodo reveal her knowledge and internal conflicts with authority and power.

Blanchett creates a memorable figure through the complexities of the role and moral ambiguity in this beloved fantasy series.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is available on Amazon Prime.

6) The Aviator

Ad

A still image from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This biographical drama, directed by Martin Scorsese, features Blanchett as Katharine Hepburn. She plays a supporting role in this film which earned her an Academy Award. She embodies Hepburn's eccentric speaking pattern and mannerism most authentically.

Ad

The movie sheds light on Hollywood's golden age through Howard Hughes's (Leonardo DiCaprio) involvement in the movie world and aviation. Hepburn adds artistic integrity, which complements Hughes's controlling manner, creating engaging tension.

Their romance falls apart because both individuals refuse to lower their guard. The additional highlight is Scorsese's direction to enhance period authenticity via costumes, cinematography, and set designs. Blanchett brings rawness to the role and elevates all sequences through her enigmatic screen presence.

Ad

This movie is available on Amazon Prime.

7) Elizabeth

A still image from the trailer of the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This film brought a breakthrough in Cate Blanchett's career as Queen Elizabeth I. The film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, emphasizes her early reign and evolution from a motherless, naive princess to an unshakable, powerful monarch.

Ad

The political intrigue and personal sacrifice define Elizabeth's life towards invincible authority. However, Elizabeth's allies and enemies present obstacles that require strategic thinking and decisive action, further complicating the challenges in her life. Blanchett brings out the struggles of the queen through her subtle expressions and impactful dialogue delivery.

The romance for the queen goes out of the question with the pressure of political needs. Additionally, Kapur's visual style and cinematic boldness add more validation to Blanchett's role in this historical drama.

Ad

This role established Cate Blanchett as a significant talent capable of carrying prestigious productions. This film is available for rent on Amazon Prime.

These are some of the most prominent and recognized movies and series by Cate Blanchett, which are binge-worthy in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More