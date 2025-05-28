"I took an instant dislike to him": Patti LuPone likens ex Kevin Kline to "Pinocchio"

Patti LuPone recently opened up about her on-and-off relationship with actor Kevin Kline in the 1970s. The 76-year-old actress compared her ex to the fabled character, Pinocchio, in an interview with The New Yorker, published on May 26, 2025.

LuPone recalled meeting Kline at The Juilliard School in New York, revealing that the latter was one of three "advanced" students in the third year.

The Grammy winner explained that she didn't "see the handsomeness" and compared Kevin Kline to the physical description of Pinocchio.

“I took an instant dislike to him. He looked like Pinocchio to me. He had skinny legs, and he was tall, and I didn’t really see the handsomeness," LuPone explained.

However, things took an about-turn when they shared an art appreciation class and allegedly started "feeling each other up." It marked the start of a "painful relationship" that would last seven years.

"I was his girlfriend when he wanted me to be his girlfriend, but, if there was somebody else, he would break up with me and go out with that person. And I, for some reason, stuck it out—until I couldn’t stick it out anymore,” LuPone added.

The outlet also spoke to Kevin Kline, who described his dynamic with Patti LuPone as "fraught." He also revealed that they "fought all the time" and were known as "the Strindbergs" among their peers.

As per PEOPLE, the actor was referring to playwright and novelist August Strindberg, who seemingly has a reputation for being part of tumultuous relationships.

When Patti LuPone hailed Kevin Kline as her "first big love"

L to R: Patti LuPone and Kevin Kline (both images via Getty)

In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Patti LuPone claimed that Kevin Kline was her first love. The Agatha All Along actress, who is currently married to Matthew Johnston, spoke about the adversities of being with Kline, whom she described as "a player."

"For me that was my first big love. And Kevin was also a player, and it was hard. That was incredibly hard on me. He exhausted my heart," she explained.

Speaking about their alleged "friendship" at the time of the interview, she added:

"We have found a place where we can actually communicate and be friends. I think we can be friends. I don’t think we can double date, but I think Kevin and I can at least talk to each other."

According to a December 15, 1988, article by the Gettysburg Times, Patti LuPone met cameraman Matthew Johnston while shooting for the miniseries LBJ: The Early Years.

The series focuses on the life of Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States. The series stars Randy Quaid as the titular character. LuPone, meanwhile, plays the role of Lady Bird Johnson.

Their wedding reportedly took place at Manhattan's Vivian Beaumont Theater, where LuPone had previously starred in the musical called Anything Goes.

Read More: Patti LuPone exits Broadway spotlight: “It's impossible for us to get to work”

