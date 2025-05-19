“I want to be open to all experiences”- When Timothee Chalamet made his feelings clear on doing superhero roles

Timothee Chalamet, known for Call Me by Your Name and Dune, discussed his career in a 2018 Time Out interview. Conducted over breakfast in London to promote Beautiful Boy, the interview was published on October 5, 2018. Chalamet shared his thoughts on diverse roles, including superhero films.

Ad

When asked, “Do you ever imagine yourself doing a superhero movie and having your own action poster?” Chalamet responded:

“I want to be open to all experiences.”

He cited The Dark Knight as a key influence, noting:

“The Dark Knight is a superhero movie, and that’s the film that made me want to act.”

The remark came during a conversation about his inspirations and openness to varied projects. Chalamet’s response highlighted his admiration for impactful films and willingness to explore new genres, sparking interest among fans about his potential in superhero cinema.

Ad

Trending

The interview covered his rise to fame, artistic influences, and Beautiful Boy’s challenges.

Timothee Chalamet credited The Dark Knight as a career inspiration in the 2018 Time Out interview

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In the October 2018 Time Out interview, Timothee Chalamet revealed how The Dark Knight shaped his acting ambitions. Conducted in London while promoting Beautiful Boy, the hour-long breakfast chat explored his career trajectory. When asked about meeting idols, Chalamet said:

Ad

“It might have been Matthew McConaughey when I met him on Interstellar. He just oozes movie-star qualities.”

Chalamet, then 22, emphasized his careful approach, noting he repeated “get this right” four times, aware his words would be scrutinized. His role as Nic Sheff in Beautiful Boy, a meth addict, showcased his commitment to raw performances, as he said:

“Playing a young person who’s lost and self-loathing – that’s universally relatable.”

Ad

The interview highlighted his New York upbringing in a subsidized arts building, where financial struggles influenced his work ethic. His admiration for The Dark Knight’s storytelling hinted at his interest in high-stakes roles, aligning with his versatile filmography, including Lady Bird and Interstellar.

Timothee Chalamet discusses artistic influences and early career

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

The interview delved into Timothee Chalamet’s early career and inspirations. When asked about idols, he named Kid Cudi, saying,

Ad

“Kid Cudi is an inspiration to me and he saw the films I worked on last year and really got them. It was life-affirming.”

On childhood posters, he recalled,

“Jimmy Briand, a French soccer player for Rennes at the time. There used to be this soccer magazine in France called Onze that would have great posters.”

Ad

Timothee Chalamet discussed working with Greta Gerwig on Lady Bird and Little Women, stating,

“I would work with Greta on anything. I’m just totally in awe of her.”

He praised Lady Bird’s cultural references, like “Making out to ‘Cry Me a River’,” noting,

“If you saw Lady Bird in Brooklyn at Christmas in a packed theatre, everybody would be laughing at that moment.”

Ad

His New York roots in a publicly subsidized arts building shaped his perspective, as he said,

“I grew up in a publicly subsidised arts building in New York where people were really stringing together their incomes.”

The interview, conducted before Beautiful Boy’s January 2019 UK release, showcased his passion for film and hip hop, with Beautiful Boy’s challenging role marking a pivotal moment in his rise.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arvind Singh Arvind Singh covers anime and pop culture at Sportskeeda, with a knack for capturing the essence of entertainment through his words. Although he graduated with a BSc in Transportation Technology, his interest in pop culture was ingrained in him from a young age. Witnessing Michael Jackson’s live concert on TV at just 4 years old ignited a lifelong admiration for diverse music and storytelling.



Arvind’s experience includes over a year as an Anime Writer for Sportskeeda, alongside contributions to GameRant’s anime division. He also held a position as a UK Custom Export Executive at Aquatic Freights Pvt. Ltd before delving into the world of journalistic writing. He is dedicated to ethical and relevant reporting through his meticulous sourcing of facts, ensuring he only conveys accurate information devoid of any bias.



In his leisure time, Arvind enjoys listening to rock music, writing poetry, and playing adventure video games. He admires the charisma of icons like Shahrukh Khan, the eloquence of Matthew McConaughey, and the smooth yet powerful vocals of Chester Bennington. Writing is an integral part of his life, and when it comes to expressing his interest and putting a whole scene into words, he could do it all day. Know More