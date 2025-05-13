What did Sean Penn say about Woody Allen? Oscar winner casts doubt over Dylan Farrow allegations, reveals desire to work with former

Actor Sean Penn, who starred in Woody Allen's 1997 film Sweet and Lowdown, has recently expressed his wish to work with the filmmaker again. During the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, released on May 12, Sean was asked about the 89-year-old director.

Towards the end of their conversation, Louis brought up Allen and their "great movie," as well as Sean's co-star in the film, Samantha Morton. Sean praised Morton as a "talented" artist in response. However, Louis then asked the 64-year-old actor:

"Would you work with him again? Do you think he's got a bad rap?"

Sean Penn's immediate response was:

"I'd work with him in a heartbeat...if it was the right thing."

For the unversed, Woody Allen and his former partner Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, accused the filmmaker of s*xual abuse. She first spoke about it in a 2013 Vanity Fair interview with Maureen Orth.

In 2018, Dylan told Gayle King that Woody touched her private parts one day in 1992 when she was 7. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker has continued to deny Dylan's claims up until now.

Sean Penn expresses skepticism about Dylan Farrow's allegation against Woody Allen

Referring to Dylan Farrow's accusations, Sean Penn told Louis Theroux on Tuesday's podcast:

"I don't know anyone well enough to say 100% this didn't happen, that didn't happen or something...and God forbid you're wrong, and there's some victim involved or something, right?"

Sean said he did not "read everything" about the scandal, but added:

"The stories are mostly told by people that I wouldn't trust with a dime."

Louis asked the actor whether he was speaking specifically about Woody Allen or about individuals in general who have been accused of s*xual assault. Sean vaguely responded with fillers and mentioned Woody and Mia Farrow's adoptive son, Ronan.

Sean Penn tried to explain his thoughts:

"Let's put it this way, I am not aware, and maybe I'm just an ignoramus...that's a possibility."

The Gunman actor, seemingly skeptical of Dylan Farrow's s*x abuse allegation at the hands of her adoptive father, added:

"I'm not aware of any clinical psychologist, or a psychiatrist, or anyone I've ever heard talk or spoken to, around the subject of p*dophilia, that in a...an 80 years of life, there's accusations of it happening only once."

Sean said that when people associate Woody Allen's past relationships with women much younger than he is, the discussion of right and wrong does not apply. However, the actor voiced:

"But post-puberty consensual stuff, is to me, a different conversation."

Supposedly referring to the #MeToo movement, Sean added:

"So I just think that whatever is the worst of people's suspicions about him, you know, just check them with the facts, separate from the...the moment in the movement and all who benefited from that."

Reiterating his initial response to Louis Theroux's question, Sean Penn concluded by saying he would work with Woody Allen "in a heartbeat." Sean reasoned that he deems the filmmaker innocent since he has not been proven guilty.

