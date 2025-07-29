When will The Bad Guys 2 premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

The Bad Guys 2, the animated sequel to DreamWorks’ 2022 global hit, is set to return to theaters with new characters and a storyline that reaches beyond Earth. In the United States, the film will theatrically release on August 1, 2025. It features the infamous gang of animal criminals who once decided to abandon the path of villainy in favor of redemption. Directed by Pierre Perifel, with JP Sans joining as co-director, the sequel builds directly on the events of the first film. The action line revolves around the now-reformed gang, who are unexpectedly pulled back into the criminal underworld, this time not as perpetrators, but as reluctant heroes. A team of new villains, The Bad Girls, has appeared on the scene, putting everything the original crew fought for at risk. With new animation and the addition of some supercharged new characters, The Bad Guys 2 is said to increase the stakes.What is the release date of The Bad Guys 2?DreamWorks Animation has announced a staggered international rollout of The Bad Guys 2. The film will premiere first in the United Kingdom on July 25, 2025, followed by its launch in the United States on August 1, 2025, and in Australia on September 18, 2025.The film will be available for streaming based on Universal Pictures' streaming release plan. In early 2026, it will start streaming in the U.S. with a four-month exclusive window on Peacock. It will later be released worldwide on Netflix in spring 2026.What is The Bad Guys 2 all about?The Bad Guys 2 is an immediate sequel to the 2022 film, in which a legendary gang of animal criminals, consisting of Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Ms. Tarantula, and Mr. Piranha, took an unexpected direction towards redemption.The crew has begun a more harmonious and law-abiding life, having abandoned the life of crime. Yet, their quiet way of life is disturbed by the arrival of a new, fearsome gang of villains called The Bad Girls. Their spectacular worldwide robbery has caused tremors both in the criminal and political landscape.The new antagonists are headed by Kitty Kat, a very smart and charismatic snow leopard voiced by Danielle Brooks. Unlike past villains, Kitty Kat and her crew threaten the Bad Guys not just by their power, but by questioning them morally.Reputations and loyalties are put to the test, and yet the first crew is unwillingly dragged back into service, not to recapture their outlaw status, but to drive off a far greater evil. What starts as a reversion to their old ways soon erupts into an international crisis, with major events being set in exotic settings like Cairo and a classified orbital facility.The plot eventually ventures into space, which is also directly based on the original novel series by Aaron Blabey, namely the fifth instalment titled Intergalactic Gas. The Bad Guys are launched into space on a covert mission to stop a villainous plot causing global destruction.Is there a trailer for The Bad Guys 2?Universal Pictures released the official trailer on YouTube on November 21, 2024. The trailer begins with the reformed Bad Guys, Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Mr. Piranha, and Ms. Tarantula being unwillingly pulled out of retirement by the emergence of a new gang of criminals. A snow leopard, Kitty Kat, is the leader of The Bad Girls.The scenes alternate between exotic settings and dramatic events. There is a chase sequence through a pyramid in Cairo, as well as suggestions of a space mission. The new voice artists include Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova as Pigtail, and Natasha Lyonne as Doom. The trailer also hints at the reappearance of Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), adding new possibilities and twists to the plot.Cast and characters in The Bad Guys 2 The Bad Guys 2 features several voice actors, combining returning favorites with bold new personalities. Here is the full list of new and old voice actors: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReturning Cast:Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf – A Charismatic leader, now confronted by responsibility and loyalty.Marc Maron as Mr. Snake - a faithful but skeptical friend who has a dark past.Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark – a disguise expert with a gentle heart.Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha – impulsive, but courageous.Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula - the genius behind all hacks.Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington- now Governor, juggling politics and secrets of the past.Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade - returning villain with unclear intentions.Alex Borstein as Misty Luggins - the grumpy Police Commissioner.Lilly Singh as Tiffany Fluffit - an enthusiastic reporter and comic relief.New Additions – The Bad Girls:Danielle Brooks as Kitty Kat – intelligent, manipulative leader of the Bad Girls. Her performance is inspired by Christoph Waltz’s villains.Maria Bakalova as Pigtail – wild boar with unmatchable brute strength.Natasha Lyonne as Doom – dark-humored raven and former flame of Snake.Special Cameo:Jorge R. Gutiérrez – voice cameo appearance in an undisclosed role.The Bad Guys 2 will have its theatrical release in the United States on August 1, 2025.