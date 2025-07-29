Who made surprise cameos in Happy Gilmore 2? Star-studded sequel explored

Happy Gilmore 2, a sequel to the 1996 comedy hit film, premiered on Netflix on July 25, 2025. Adam Sandler returns as Happy, who is now retired from golf, some 30 years after he won his first Tour Championship. However, he's forced to pick up a club again to finance his daughter's ballet class and eventually save golf from those who are trying to modernize it.Besides Adam Sandler, many fan-favorite characters have reprised their original roles. Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Dennis Dugan, Kevin Nealon, and Ben Stiller have returned to the sequel alongside several new faces.Happy Gilmore 2 features over 60 cameos throughout the film, including Sandler's family members, professional golfers, music stars, other sports figures, viral content creators, and more celebrities. Here are all the familiar faces who popped up in the movie.Has any pro golfer made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2?Several professional golfers have joined the roster of Happy Gilmore 2, since the movie revolves heavily around the sport. There's enough mix of PGA legends and current stars to fill a clubhouse, with most of them appearing as themselves in the movie. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 85-year-old golf legend Lee Trevino has made a cameo in the sequel. Previously, he appeared in mulitple scenes throughout the first film, shaking his head at Happy's antics. Other golf legends, including Fred Couples, Nick Faldo, Corey Pavin, and Jack Nicklaus, are among those who've made a brief appearance during the Tour Championship dinner.Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Brooks Koepka play alongside Adam Sandler's Happy in the US Bank Tour Championship. Tomy Finau, Bubba Watson, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas join Happy's team during the championship.The dinner filled with golden-jacketed Tour champions also features appearances from current golf stars like Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Xander Schauffele. John Daly plays himself in Happy Gilmore 2, but he's not in the green. He portrays the hand sanitizer-guzzling version of himself who looks out for the Gilmore kids in the house.Two women golf stars, Nelly Korda and Nancy Lopez, also feature in the sequel, but like Daly, they are not playing golf. They take on the roles of doctors at Westford State Mental Hospital.Everyone else who made a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2Besides golf stars and legends, there's an endless list of cameos from various stars in the sports and entertainment field, and even Adam Sandler's personal life in the sequel. Four of Sandler's family members appear in Happy Gilmore 2, including his real-life wife, Jackie, essaying the role of a dance instructor named Monica. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTwo of his real-life daughters also appear in the film: Sunny Sandler playing his on-screen daughter, Vienna, and Sadie as the undercover agent, Charlotte. Adam Sandler's mother, Judith, is in the movie as Drago Larson's (Boban Marjovic) mother.Professional golfers aren't the only sportsmen featured in the sequel. There's a football star and three-time Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce. He plays the unnamed brown-nosing waiter during the Tour Championship dinner. Retired NFL player Reggie Bush portrays 8 Ball in the movie, one of the members of the Maxi League golf team, playing against Happy.Basketball stars Kelsey Plum and Boban Marjanovic has joined the list of cameos, alongside pro wrestlers Becky Lynch, Nikki Garcia, and Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MMA Champion Fernando Marrero portrays Screech from the Maxi League golf team. Retired NHL stars Sean Avery and Chris Chelios are also in the movie.Longtime sports radio host Dan Patrick is also in Happy Gilmore 2, along with Stephen A. Smith, Chris Berman, and Jim Gray, who appear as themselves. Several music artists have also made a cameo, including Bad Bunny as Oscar, Happy's new caddy, and Post Malone as the commentator DJ Omar Gosh. There's also a brief appearance from Eminem and Kid Cudi.Other cameos in Happy Gilmore 2 include:Margaret Qualley, Eric André, and Martin Herlihy as three amateur golfersAndrew Watt as a worker at the municipal golf courseHaley Joel Osment as Billy JenkinsOliver Hudson as Harley from the Maxi LeagueTim Herlihy as a doctor at Westford StateMarcello Hernandez as Oscar's cousinSteve Buscemi as the crazed neighborRobert SmigelLavell CrawfordGuy FieriJon LovitzAlix EarleTreasure WilsonBobby Lee and Andrew SantinoCam'ronKen JenningsVerne LundquistJack GiarraputoSean EvansJena SimsPaid SpiranacKym WhitleyBlake ClarkRob SchneiderEd KelceHappy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.