Are Adam Sandler's daughters in Happy Gilmore 2? Everything to know about the family in the film

Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 sports comedy classic, has finally arrived on Netflix, and it's not just fans of Adam Sandler who are excited. Much of the early buzz surrounding the film centers on whether Sandler's real-life daughters, Sadie and Sunny, appear in the movie. Known for involving his family in past projects, Sandler has sparked curiosity among viewers about the involvement of his daughter in Happy Gilmore 2.So, are Sadie and Sunny Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2? The answer is yes. Both daughters appear in the movie with substantial supporting roles, each playing a different part in the emotional and comedic heart of the film. Their presence adds depth to the family themes throughout the sequel.The roles Sadie and Sunny Sandler play in Happy Gilmore 2 Sunny Sandler as Vienna GilmoreSunny Sandler, Adam Sandler's younger daughter, plays the role of Vienna Gilmore, Happy Gilmore's only daughter in the film. Vienna is depicted as a dedicated ballet student who aspires to attend a prestigious dance academy in Paris.Her educational goals and the associated financial challenges are the primary reasons for Happy's return to professional golf. Following a significant family loss early in the storyline, Vienna's character becomes a key part of the film's emotional narrative, contributing to the development of the central plot.Sadie Sandler as CharlotteIn Happy Gilmore 2, Sadie Sandler, Adam Sandler's eldest daughter, plays the role of Charlotte, a member of a recovery support group that Happy attends during a difficult period in his life. Her character appears in scenes that explore themes of grief, addiction, and personal recovery.Although Charlotte has a smaller role compared to other characters, she contributes to key moments in Happy's journey as he begins to confront and manage his struggles.A family affair behind and on screenHappy Gilmore 2 continues Adam Sandler's long-standing tradition of collaborating with his family members in his films. His wife, Jackie Sandler, appears as Monica, a ballet instructor who mentors Vienna Gilmore, Happy's daughter. Monica serves as a steady presence in the household, offering support and guidance as Vienna pursues her dream of attending a prestigious dance academy.Sandler's daughters, Sadie and Sunny, also appear in supporting roles. They represent the Sandler family's continued presence in his creative work after previous acting roles in movies like You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah and other Happy Madison films.About Happy Gilmore 2 The film is a sequel to the 1996 sports comedy Happy Gilmore, which was directed by Dennis Dugan and starred Adam Sandler as a failed hockey player turned pro golfer. Almost three decades after the first film, the sequel came out on Netflix in July 2025, directed by Kyle Newacheck and produced by Sandler's Happy Madison Productions.The movie continues years after the end of the first, with Happy Gilmore retired from golf and leading a more sedate life with his family. Personal tragedy and financial woes, however, coerce him back into the game once more, this time for his kids. The narrative combines comedy and emotional overtones of sorrow, healing, and the intricacies of being a parent.