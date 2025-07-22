How long does Happy Gilmore 2 run? Runtime and other details explored

Directed by Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2 is an American sports comedy film set to premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025. The movie serves as a sequel to the 1996 classic and stars Adam Sandler, who reprises his iconic role as Happy Gilmore. Set 29 years after the events of the original film, the sequel is co-written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

As per IMDB, Happy Gilmore 2 has an official runtime of 1 hour and 54 minutes. Alongside Sandler, the film sees the return of Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, reprising their roles from the original. The sequel also introduces new cast members, including Bad Bunny and Benny Safdie. Additional details regarding the film's plot, runtime, and cast are explored further in the article.

More about Happy Gilmore 2's runtime

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

As mentioned above, Happy Gilmore 2 has a runtime of 1 hour and 54 minutes, which is a fairly standard length for a comedy film. Since the sequel is scheduled to be released exclusively on Netflix, it was filmed with an aspect ratio of 2.00:1 to provide a slightly wider, more cinematic presentation compared to standard streaming content.

At the time of writing, there are no plans for a theatrical release, as Netflix officially acquired distribution rights from Universal Pictures in May 2024, securing exclusive streaming rights.

Additionally, Netflix doesn’t typically release physical media, and as such, there have been no updates regarding a DVD, Blu-ray, or other physical release at this time.

What is Happy Gilmore 2 about?

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

The official trailer for Happy Gilmore 2 was released on June 1, 2025, and featured Adam Sandler’s iconic return as the titular character after nearly 30 years. Not only that, but the trailer confirmed that several characters from the 1996 film would be returning alongside Gilmore, including Ben Stiller’s Hal L, Christopher McDonald’s Shooter McGavin, and more.

In an interview with Collider, Sandler revealed that the film had to undergo a painful rewriting after actor Carl Weathers passed away last year. The Rocky star’s character, Chubbs Peterson, did pass away in the first film, but Sandler had planned to bring him back for a significant role in the sequel.

“We had a painful change. Carl Weathers had a massive part. would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was.”

However, the story still centers around Happy Gilmore, who has since retired from the world of golf. But he attempts a comeback to win prize money to send his daughter to ballet school. Gilmore is still married to Virginia (Julie Bowen) but now faces another hurdle, as he has to overcome his issues with professional golfers to reclaim his pride and former glory.

The trailer also teases a dramatic reunion with his old nemesis, Scooter McGavin, as well as Gilmore reuniting with a few familiar faces.

Cast and crew for Happy Gilmore 2

A still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Written by Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler, and directed by Kyle Newacheck, Happy Gilmore 2 features an impressive cast, with several familiar faces returning from the 1996 film. Joining Sandler are the original Happy Gilmore stars Ben Stiller, Julie Bowen, and Christopher McDonald.

The film also introduces new faces, including Bad Bunny and Sandler’s daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler, as well as Blake Clark. The trailer also teases a number of celebrity cameos, including Eminem, Post Malone, Reggie Bush, Becky Lynch, Jack Nicklaus, and Kevin Nealon, among others.

Interested viewers can catch Happy Gilmore 2 on Netflix starting July 25, 2025.

