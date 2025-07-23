  • home icon
  The "pieces of sh*t for breakfast" line from Happy Gilmore 2 is making netizens worry about a forced callback

By Sakshi Singh
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:24 GMT
Happy Gilmore 2 (Image Via Netflix)
Happy Gilmore 2 remains just days away from its release, but one particular line from the trailer is already generating discourse online. The 1996 sports comedy classic's sequel includes a sharp callback to the original's memorable exchange, "You eat pieces of sh*t for breakfast?" and it has now come back in revamped fashion.

The titular character is heard telling another character that the latter "used to eat pieces of sh*t for breakfast" in Happy Gilmore 2, which brought both laughter and criticism from loyal fans. Social media sites like Reddit were soon filled with mixed responses, with some viewers branding the line as a lazy attempt at fan service.

Here's what the reactions looked like:

"That 'pieces of sh*t for breakfast' line felt like such a forced callback. Same with him breaking the fingers on that guy's hand. I hope this movie isn't just all callbacks to the original," said one Reddit user.
Fans react to Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Reddit/MichaeltheMagician)
"I felt sadness watching this trailer. Like this is what our culture has come down to. Nostalgia baiting and reboots," commented another Reddit user.
"Curse of so many comedy sequels: there's a fine line between rewarding callbacks and lazy rehashes of jokes," shared another Reddit user.
"Idk why these sequels keep doing this same thing. It’s always lame and never works and just makes the whole thing feel cheap and shitty. Same thing with the character now has a kid like them or who is taking over for them shit that no one likes either," said one Reddit user.
Fans were divided on callback humor, and responded to Happy Gilmore 2 with varying degrees of both enthusiasm and unease, particularly after the callback line in the trailer.

"In all honestly, 90% of the people who are going to watch this on Netflix are probably hoping to just laugh at jokes they already know," commented one Reddit user.
"To be fair, I loved the original when I was 10. I don’t think it was trying to cater to Mensa. It’s a fun stupid comedy, and hopefully the sequel is too," said another Reddit user.
"Well luckily you're here to gatekeep what smart people enjoy. Good thing too... how else would you know you're smart than coming into a thread about Happy Gilmore and sh*tting on people who might get a chuckle out of it," shared another Reddit user.

What happens in Happy Gilmore 2?

Happy Gilmore 2 takes place almost 30 years after Happy's victory at the Tour Championship, as Adam Sandler reprises his role as the obnoxious golfer. Happy, now retired, returns to the game when he is asked to do so in order to help raise money for his daughter Vienna's ballet academy.

The movie also brings back Julie Bowen as Virginia, Christopher McDonald as the always-smug Shooter McGavin, and Ben Stiller as the deranged Hal L. Sunny Sandler, Adam Sandler's actual daughter, plays Vienna.

New additions to the cast are Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny as Happy's caddy, Oscar, and a string of cameos from sportspeople such as Rory McIlroy, Nelly Korda, Travis Kelce, and even WWE wrestlers Becky Lynch and Nikki Garcia. The movie is being directed by Kyle Newacheck and scripted by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. Happy Gilmore 2 will combine sports hijinks with family drama and classic slapstick humor.

The film is made by Netflix and shot throughout New Jersey, with locations filmed on golf courses, burger restaurants, and even a public school.

For the unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 releases on July 25, 2025, on Netflix.

