When will Last Swim premiere? Release date, cast details, first look, and more

Last Swim, a feature debut by Sasha Nathwani, is a coming-of-age drama that explores a day in the life of Ziba Soofi, a high-achieving Iranian-British teenager.The film drew interest due to its world premiere on February 16, 2024, at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), where it was selected to open the Generation 14plus section, in which it won both the Crystal Bear and the AG Kino Gilde Cinema Vision 14Plus prizes.The film now awaits its US release on July 23, 2025, after its UK theatrical premiere on April 4, 2025. Last Swim will be available to audiences in the U.S. using transactional video-on-demand (TVOD). As the world awaits its release, this is all one needs to know.What is the release date of Last Swim? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast Swim had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) on February 16, 2024, as the opening film of the Generation 14plus section.The film is planned to have a theatrical run in the United States beginning on July 23, 2025, with the digital release planned to launch two days after on July 25, 2025. The film will be accessible in transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) services such as Amazon Prime Video and YouTube Movies.Viewers will have to rent or purchase it with with rental prices expected to begin at approximately $5.99. Currently, the film will not be released on a mass subscription platform, such as Netflix, Hulu, or Apple TV+.What is Last Swim all about?Last Swim follows Ziba Soofi (Deba Hekmat), who has aced her A-levels and has won a spot at UCL to study astrophysics. On results day, she and her friends, Shea, Merf, Tara, and Malcolm, take an impulsive tour of the iconic London sights (Portobello Road, Hampstead Heath, Primrose Hill) to mark the passage into adulthood and independence.A lighthearted adventure develops into a deep emotional landscape, confronting themes like identity, cultural heritage, friendship, uncertainty, and hope. A critical event later in the film emphasizes the uncertainty of life.Is there a Last Swim trailer?Vertigo Releasing released a trailer of the film on January 7, 2025, following a UK theatrical release on April 4, 2025. On July 25, 2025, the movie will be released digitally in the United States.Having about 2 minutes and 12 seconds, the trailer reflects the sensitivity of youthful energy and emotional depth. The trailer opens to a celebratory tone on the sun-drenched London streets, with Ziba and her close group of friends laughing and celebrating.As the trailer progresses, small emotional hints suggest that Ziba is hiding something serious. The audience will see snippets of close-knit conversations, a moment of quiet panic, and brief confrontations that suggest tension beneath the surface.There is a repetitive motion toward a rare astronomical event, which lends symbolic significance. The trailer ends with a more reflective tone, leaving the audience with a revelation, all while highlighting the strong bond between friends and the pressure of unspoken truths.All cast members in Last Swim and their charactersAt the heart of the film is Deba Hekmat as Ziba Soofi, a talented Iranian-British teenager, facing one of the most pivotal days in her life. She has a circle of friends who are all representative of the contemporary British youth.She is joined by Lydia Fleming as Tara, Ziba's most loyal of friends and emotional support system, who brings comforting stability to the group dynamic. Denzel Baidoo plays Malcolm, the slightly older newcomer whose silent relationship to Ziba brings additional tones of unspoken intimacy and confusion. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLighter scenes are also enhanced by Solly McLeod as Shea, whose outgoing presence masks his vulnerabilities, and Jay Lycurgo as Merf (also known as Peter), the cheerful chancer who holds the group together.Providing generational and family insight are Michelle Greenidge as Tonya, a practical adult figure, and Narges Rashidi as Mona, the mother of Ziba, who enhance the cultural and emotional layer of the plot.Main Cast:Deba Hekmat as Ziba SoofiLydia Fleming as TaraDenzel Baidoo as MalcolmSolly McLeod as Shea.Jay Lycurgo as MerfMichelle Greenidge als TonyaNarges Rashidi as MonaSupporting Cast:Dagmar Agyei-GyanAlex BlakeZahra BrowneTarik DarringtonAnil DesaiThe movie may be available on a subscription-based film streaming channel towards the end of 2025 or the start of 2026, although it currently has no scheduled release date.