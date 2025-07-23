Lilo and Stitch (2025) premiered on May 17, 2025, at the El Capitan Theatre and was released worldwide on May 23, 2025. The film is a live-action remake of Disney's 2002 animated film Lilo &amp; Stitch. The movie can be rented on Apple TV and Prime Video before debuting on Disney+ sometime in the future.The story follows Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl, who adopts Stitch, a space creature that lands on Earth. Stitch learns the value of family as they grow closer. Nani, Lilo's sister, battles to keep their family together while extraterrestrials attempt to kidnap Stitch.Sydney Agudong plays Lilo's sister Nani, while Maia Kealoha plays Lilo in the film. Chris Sanders returns as the voice actor for Stitch. Zach Galifianakis plays Jumba, Billy Magnussen portrays Pleakley, and the supporting cast includes Tia Carrere, Jason Scott Lee, Amy Hill, Courtney B. Vance, and Hannah Waddingham.Streaming details on Lilo &amp; Stitch (2025)Lilo &amp; Stitch (2025) can be purchased or rented on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, and Fandango At Home, as of July 22, 2025. It is expected that Disney+ will debut in late August or early September 2025, after Disney's usual 3–6 month gap after theatrical release.On August 26, 2025, the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions will be released. They include additional content, such as featurettes, bloopers, and deleted scenes.According to Hollywood Reporter, the movie became the first Hollywood film of 2025 to surpass $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Critics praised the film for its cultural authenticity and highlighted its deeper emotional depth, focusing on the sisterly bond.Plot of Lilo &amp; Stitch (2025)Lilo &amp; Stitch opens with Dr. Jumba, an intelligent but clever scientist, who creates Experiment 626 (later named Stitch), an intelligent, strong, and destructive creature by nature. Jumba is imprisoned by the United Galactic Federation, which also deems Stitch to be too dangerous. Stealing a police cruiser, Stitch crashes on Kauaʻi, Hawaii, after escaping to Earth.Lilo, a six-year-old who has recently lost her parents, is struggling at home and at school. She lives with her older sister, Nani. Social services are watching them because they believe that Nani may not be able to care for Lilo on her own. Lilo adopts Stitch after he is classified as a &quot;dog&quot; at an animal shelter, and the two quickly become close after she names him Stitch.Jumba and Pleakley, the extraterrestrial specialist on Earth, arrive in the meantime to capture Stitch. They begin their search by disguising themselves as humans and attempt to break the link between Stitch and Lilo. When Jumba tries to take away Stitch, Lilo secretly boards Jumba's ship to save Stitch, and Stitch almost drowns while rescuing Lilo as the ship falls into the sea.After being motionless for some time, Stitch is brought back to life by Nani and a family friend named David. Because of his devotion to Lilo, the Galactic Federation allows Stitch and his new family to remain on Earth. During the conclusion, Lilo, Nani, Stitch, Jumba, Pleakley, David, and their neighbours have fixed up the Pelekai house and built a new, loving family in Hawaii.Lilo &amp; Stitch (2025) is available to rent or purchase on Apple TV, Prime Video and Fandango At Home.