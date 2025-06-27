“I hate everyone that made this happen”- Disney’s Lilo and Stitch live-action sequel faces backlash

Lilo and Stitch is the live-action remake of Disney's 2002 animated film of the same name. The remake was released in May 2025 and was a massive success at the box office, with global earnings of over $800 million and counting, according to a June 12 Deadline report.

Riding the coattails of the first movie's whopping performance, Walt Disney Studios announced that a second live-action movie, Lilo and Stitch 2, is officially in the works. This announcement was made via their social media on June 26, 2025 (or 6/26), which is sometimes referred to as "Stitch Day" on account of Stitch being Experiment 626.

This news was followed by an outpouring of emotions by fans on social media, many of whom have opposing views regarding the sequel. Many are overjoyed by the prospect, while several fans seem unhappy that a second movie is being made.

Trending

One user, @Macman421, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their feelings, saying:

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

"I hate everyone that made this happen."

Expand Tweet

This sentiment was echoed by several other netizens as well, who all shared their views on different social media platforms.

"We do not need a sequel," one person commented on X.

"You gotta be kidding me... Is it stitch has a glitch or gonna be stitch the movie, either way I am not excited for another sh*tty remake...," a response from yet another user on X said.

Many users simply viewed this announcement as a ploy by Disney to capitalize on the first movie's success and make more money.

"Disney milking nostalgia again $1B doesn’t mean it deserves a sequel. Let classics rest," commented one X user.

"Lilo & Stitch printing billions. Disney gonna milk it ‘til Stitch speaks English," a remark made by another X user read.

Several others, however, were elated to be getting a sequel and expressed their joy on social media.

"Can’t wait the first one was too good 🔥🔥 Disney is finally cooking with stitch," wrote one fan on X.

"Disney can make at least 5 of these," another comment read.

Lilo and Stitch: What it is about

Expand Tweet

Lilo and Stitch follows the adventures of Lilo Pelekai, a young Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, who is the result of an illegal genetic experiment from another planet, who escapes to Earth. The live-action Lilo and Stitch was directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, from a script by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

On June 26, 2025, Disney announced a second live-action movie via a short video featuring Stitch in a pink car on their official social media handle. However, not much is known yet about the timeline of the upcoming film.

The original Lilo and Stitch (2002) was followed by two direct-to-video movies entitled Stitch! The Movie (2003) and Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005) having vastly different storylines. The former followed Stitch being united with several other experiments like him as they ended up in Hawaii, while the latter dealt with Stitch being reverted to his original programming.

It is not yet known whether the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch 2 will follow any of these plots or something completely different. While several voice actors from the original movie, such as Chris Sanders, Jason Scott Lee, Tia Carrere, and Amy Hill, reprised their roles in the 2025 film, their involvement in the sequel is also not known at this time.

Keep watching this space for further Lilo and Stitch updates as they are revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debnabh Mitra Debnabh manages the High School Sports division at Sportskeeda. He was an NFL writer and also worked as an entertainment journalist.

When not engrossed in looking for the next best story on budding pro-sports bound athletes, Debnabh likes to create music playlists, compose music, and play his guitar.

He is a die-hard Chelsea F.C. and Mohun Bagan fan and leaves no chance to get onto the field for a game of football. Know More