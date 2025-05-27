As someone who loved the original Lilo & Stitch, I had a lot of feelings about Nani in the 2025 Disney’s live-action movie 

Lilo & Stitch is the newest Disney live-action remake that premiered in theaters on May 23, 2025. It reimagines the story of the original 2002 movie. The story follows the adventures of Lilo and Nani, two orphaned sisters residing in Hawaii, who end up adopting a little blue alien named Stitch.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Lilo & Stitch and the writer's opinions. Reader's discretion is advised.

Disney's interest in making live-action remakes hugely backfired with Snow White. The situation does not seem to have changed much with Lilo & Stitch when it comes to the changes in the storyline.

While some changes are expected in remakes, significant alterations—such as excluding Captain Gantu or having Nani leave Hawaii to pursue college—undermine the emotional core of the story and haven't resonated well with longtime fans like me.

Nani's character and storyline in the live-action Lilo & Stitch sent me into a spiral. I couldn't help but wonder if the creators went too far in their attempt to modernize the story and ground it in realism.

Nani made a shocking decision in the live-action Lilo & Stitch movie

The remake tried to explore Nani's character with greater depth by showing how she was when her parents were alive. She was great in school, loved surfing, and wanted to leave Hawaii to go to California to study marine biology. However, the death of her parents led her to decide to stay back and take care of her younger sister, Lilo.

The new movie also sheds light on Nani's sacrifices to be there for Lilo. Their neighbor Tūtū and several other characters often urged Nani to follow her dreams. She struggled to balance her personal life with her responsibilities for Lilo, which put her at odds with the child protection services.

In the original movie, Nani tried hard to get a job and even succeeded in getting one, but that did not seem to be the case this time. There was a montage of Nani trying to find a job in the remake, but it did not capture the same emotion. Moreover, in the new film, unlike the first one, it was not Nani who suggested that Lilo get a dog.

The biggest shock came at the end when Nani chose to give Lilo up to Tūtū when the social services suggested that she should find a new home for Lilo, and left Hawaii to pursue higher studies. But wasn't the point of the story that no one from the family gets left behind?

As a fan of the original, I believe Nani would never willingly separate from Lilo, no matter the cost. Pursuing her studies away from Hawaii could take years, and there was no guarantee she would return once her path changed.

Was the major change in Nani's decision about Lilo's living situation an attempt at modernism?

Lilo, Stitch, and Nani in Lilo & Stitch (Image via YouTube/Disney)

The world is no longer the same as it was in 2002. Times have changed, and so have people's mindsets. Change can be for better or worse, and in the case of the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake, it seems to be for the worse.

Nani leaving behind Lilo was a controversial take on the story because Nani’s bond with Lilo was the emotional anchor of the story. Changing the sisters' dynamic undercut the original movie's powerful message about family, sacrifice, and resilience.

However, from a contemporary perspective, no character, especially a woman, is expected to sacrifice her dreams and goals solely to take care of her family. Realistically speaking, Nani's growth as a character would be stunted to some degree if she were to stay back in Hawaii.

This isn’t to say the creators were right in changing such a pivotal storyline, but perhaps nostalgia is the sole reason I so badly wanted Nani to stay with Lilo in Hawaii. Nostalgia is a funny feeling, it can make us cling to the past when the present is offering us something new.

That said, ever since Lilo was old enough to understand what family meant, Nani was the only constant, her last living connection to the family she once knew. So, Nani's decision to leave her little sister in the care of a neighbor was rather harsh.

Lilo & Stitch is now in theaters.

