The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 recap: All you need to remember before season 2 arrives

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 premiered on Prime Video on February 23, 2024. Created by Cirocco Dunlap, the adult animated sci-fi comedy series follows two intergalactic surgeons and best friends, Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech, as they treat patients from all over the galaxy at Nebula Hospital.

Ad

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is based in part on Dunlap's personal experiences—especially her depiction of anxiety. Over a year later, season 2 premiered on Prime Video on May 27, 2025. Below is a recap of everything that happened in season 1.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1: Dr. Sleech realized she was not perfect

Dr. Sleech in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Image via Prime Video)

In episode 2, titled The Land of S*x and Death, Dr. Klak had to attend her mother's book signing despite her reluctance. Meanwhile, Dr. Sleech was determined to treat Mysoon, a fungus. Dr. Plowp was helping Sleech with Mysoon, and they soon discovered that Mysoon was actually an exploding sclob—in fact, a s*x blob with the power to manipulate Plowp and Sleech's feelings.

Ad

Trending

Toward the end of the episode, Plowp and Sleech gave in to the temptation and hooked up, while Klak managed to return Mysoon to its home so it could explode in peace. In the next episode, Sleech and Plowp continued hooking up, but the former was not interested in a committed relationship.

In episode 4, titled The Curse of the Orlosh, Plowp and Sleech were infected with the curse of Orlosh, a s*xually transmitted disease that caused them to acquire features like each other.

Ad

Sleech could not bear to look like Plowp, so she began looking for ways to return to normal. This hurt Plowp because Sleech was apparently embarrassed by him, leading Sleech to realize she had serious commitment issues.

In episode 5, titled Beef Sturgeon Sleech, Sleech and Klak found their boss’s reviews of them. Sleech learned that her boss had called her controlling. When an explosion occurred, Sleech—who was the chief surgeon for the day—tried to treat everyone on her own, and a patient died on the table.

Ad

This incident made her realize she needed help and was not as perfect as she thought. In the last episode, Klak told Sleech that she bullied people, which surprised Sleech, as she hadn't considered how she sometimes treated others.

Why did the anxiety parasite keep getting attached to Dr. Klak in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The anxiety parasite was introduced in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 episode 1 when a patient named Glurk came to Nebula Hospital. Glurk had a lump on her head but was unusually relaxed. Klak's on-and-off partner, Dr. Azel, revealed that Glurk had previously struggled with anxiety.

Upon conducting a nanobot examination, Klak and Sleech discovered a parasitic lifeform inside Glurk's brain that was feeding on her anxiety. This meant that Glurk's brain would eventually explode as the parasite continued to grow. Klak and Sleech managed to save the patient by luring the parasite out using Klak's anxiety and trapping it.

Ad

Despite Azel's warning about the risks of studying the unkillable parasite, Klak and Sleech decided to research it in hopes of winning a grant. In The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 episode 4, the parasite—whom Klak named Larvin—became pregnant.

Also read: Legendary comic book writer Peter David, known for Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man 2099, passes away at 68

At the end of episode 5, Larvin gave birth to another of its kind and appeared to die in the process. Klak wrapped Larvin in a towel and stored it away. In episode 6, Sleech condescended to Klak for going back to Azel every time after breaking up.

Ad

This hurt Klak, who then decided to let Larvin Jr. enter her brain to continue the research. The parasite fed on her anxiety, giving her peace—but also harming her.

Things quickly went awry in episode 7 when Klak went to her mother's show and planned to operate on herself while Larvin Jr. was still inside her brain. Sleech, despite her reluctance, asked Azel for help, and together they managed to remove Larvin Jr. from Klak's brain. They also learned that the original anxiety parasite, Larvin, was still alive.

Ad

Also read: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

What happened to the anxiety worm in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1?

Dr. Klak and her mother in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Image via Prime Video)

In the finale, viewers learned the anxiety parasite's backstory. The parasites once lived in a symbiotic relationship with aliens on a peaceful planet. This continued for years until toxic waste from UniYum caused a mutation in the parasites, giving them an insatiable hunger.

Ad

The aliens on the planet began dying one by one as their brains exploded. Ultimately, only one parasite survived and made its way to another planet, determined to seek revenge for the harm UniYum did to its planet and species.

In the present, Larvin became gigantic and began wreaking havoc on the town, while Klak and Azel were locked up by the GHU. Eventually, the GHU decided to let Klak and Sleech do whatever they could to stop the parasite. However, the doctors ran away before the GHU could free them.

Ad

Also read: The Last Rodeo ending explained: Did Joe Wainwright win the PBR Legends Championship?

Upon arriving at the hospital, Klak and Sleech fed Larvin Jr. to its parent, Larvin, in hopes of having the bigger parasite die. Instead, Larvin consumed both doctors. Sleech then realized that there was cortisol in Larvin's body instead of acid, as they had assumed. The high levels of cortisol were a result of the mutation.

Ad

Klak and Sleech managed to save Larvin Jr. and operate on it. Though they died in the process, they saved everyone else, including the parasite, which was no longer lethal. The doctors were later revived by Klak's brother, Flim, a lawyer at the GHU.

At the end of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1, Klak and Sleech received the grant. The parasite had multiplied in number and was now being used in the treatment of anxiety.

Ad

Also read: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More