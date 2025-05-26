The Last Rodeo ending explained: Did Joe Wainwright win the PBR Legends Championship?

The Last Rodeo, a drama film that hit the theaters on May 23, 2025, was directed by Jon Avnet. It deals with themes of faith, family, and courage. Neal McDonough appears as the film's protagonist, Joe Wainright, a retired bull-riding champion who decides to participate in the PBR (Pro Bull Riding) Legends Championship to use the prize money for his grandson's surgery.

Ad

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for The Last Rodeo. Readers' discretion is advised.

At 50 years old, Joe Wainwright was the oldest participant of the highly dangerous bullriding competition when he entered his name for the prestigious PBR Legends Championship. He was well aware of the risks that came with the sport, but he was determined to win a million dollars in prize money to save his grandson, Cody Wainwright.

Despite the challenges in the first two rounds, Joe made it to the third round of the competition, and the bull he drew was Ring of Fire. This particular bull had been undefeated so far with a score of 34 to 0. Joe succeeded in remaining seated on the bull for the required eight seconds, a feat no rider had accomplished.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

However, immediately following the buzzer, the bull threw Joe violently to the ground. The cheering crowd fell completely silent as the medical personnel and Joe's friend, Charlie, rushed to his side to check if he was alright. He was dazed by the impact of the fall and could see his long-dead wife in the audience.

After a six-month time jump, it was revealed that Joe scored a point less than the required score to win the competition and ended up in second position. Billy Hamilton, who won the competition, donated money to Cody's GoFundMe fundraiser. Thus, Cody's surgery was paid for, and they donated the rest of the money for other children's treatment.

Ad

How did Joe and Sally find out about Cody's brain tumor in The Last Rodeo?

Ad

The Last Rodeo opens with Joe teaching his grandson, Cody, how to ride bulls, much to the disapproval of his daughter, Sally. While Cody was playing baseball with Joe and Sally cheering him from the stands, he got hit by a baseball below his ear and fell. At the time, the little boy was able to get up and continue playing.

Also read: "4D cinema experience no one asked for" — Internet reacts as ceiling collapses during Final Destination: Bloodlines screening

Ad

However, after going back home, Cody suddenly felt dizzy and threw up. Sally wasted no time in taking him to the nearest medical facility, while Joe stayed at home. Later, Joe rushed to Sally's side after she called in a frantic state. The doctor told them that they need to consult Dr. Agre and get some tests done.

After going through the new test results, Dr. Agre informed Sally and Joe that Cody had a brain tumor and needed surgery as soon as possible. The financial administrator of the hospital told them that their insurance would cover only 40 percent of the costs, leaving them with a bill of $75,000 to $150,000.

Ad

Joe had two mortgages and no other source to get that kind of money. So, he decided to compete in the PBR Legends Championship. He had bravely told the advisor they would pay the rest of the bill, but he and Sally knew they had no means to pay for Cody's surgery.

Also read: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning rakes in $24.8 million on opening day

Why was Sally reluctant to let Joe do bullriding in The Last Rodeo?

Sally in The Last Rodeo (Image via YouTube/Angel)

When Sally learned about her father's plan to return to bull-riding to win the money for Cody's treatment, she flew into a rage and reminded him of what had happened the last time he rode a bull. He had broken his neck, and a steel rod had to be put in.

Ad

Sally recounted how, after her mother had passed away, Joe's neck injury left him bedridden, leaving a much younger Sally to care for him. She missed her prom and spent months nursing him to health. She reminded Joe how he would be in so much pain sometimes that he would ask her to kill him.

"I will not forget one second, one minute, one week, one month for your 8 seconds of glory. You will not get on that bull," she said.

Ad

Joe was aware of the risks, but he was determined to do it because that was the only way he could save Cody.

Also read: Where was The Last Rodeo filmed? All filming locations explored

Were Joe and Sally able to mend their relationship in The Last Rodeo?

Joe and Sally in The Last Rodeo (Image via YouTube/Angel)

After Joe qualified for the third round of the competition, Sally informed him that the doctors could not remove the entire tumor in the first surgery, and the second surgery had several risks, such as paralysis, speech loss, and brain impairment.

Ad

Before Cody’s second surgery, Joe’s longtime friend, Charlie, revealed to Jimmy Mack, the organizer of the PBR Legends Championship, that Joe was trying to save his grandson from a brain tumor, the same illness that had claimed the life of Joe’s wife, Rose.

Consequently, Jimmy lent his private plane to Joe and Charlie so that they could fly back home to be there for Cody's second surgery. Cody had already gone into surgery when Joe and Charlie reached the hospital. Joe went to sit down by Sally's side, and the two had a heartfelt conversation. Sally admitted that she cannot keep blaming Joe for hindering her growth.

Ad

"I've realized that I can't keep blaming you for what I haven't experienced, what I haven't done, who I haven't become. I just got to let go and move forward," she said.

Joe also admitted that he should not have "dragged" Rose and Sally across the country for his bull riding career. He was apologetic about Sally having to care for him without complaining once. At the end of The Last Rodeo, Sally even addressed Joe as "Dad," which she had not done in years.

Ad

Also read: Sirens ending explained: Does Simone go back to Buffalo with Devon and Bruce?

The Last Rodeo is now playing in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More