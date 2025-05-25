Where was The Last Rodeo filmed? All filming locations explored

The Last Rodeo is a drama film that premiered in theaters on May 23, 2025. Directed by Jon Avnet, the movie is based on a script he co-wrote with Neal McDonough and Derek Presley. It stars Neal McDonough as Joe Wainwright, a retired champion bull rider who decides to enter a bull riding competition at the age of 50, hoping to save his grandson with the prize money.

Neal McDonough's real-life wife, Ruvé McDonough, plays his on-screen wife, Rose Wainwright. Sarah Jones appears as Joe's estranged daughter, Sally Wainwright, while Mykelti Williamson portrays Charlie Williams, Joe's former bullfighting partner. The Last Rodeo is set in Oklahoma, where most of the filming took place, with additional scenes shot in Texas.

Filming locations of The Last Rodeo explored

Owasso, Collinsville, Skiatook, Okmulgee, and parts of Thackerville served as the primary filming locations, with production taking place from March to April 2024. These locations provided an ideal backdrop for bringing the professional bull riding world to life.

In an interview with Tulsa World published on May 23, 2025, producer Kip Konwiser revealed why they chose Tulsa for shooting. He said:

"We have a studio director and studio-level producer and production on an independent movie budget, so it was really requisite to have an efficient production — smart adjustment of locations and crew and available vendors — and Tulsa really won out over the other states that we were looking at on all of those criteria."

1) Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa downtown (Image via Pixabay)

According to the film permit application from the City of Tulsa, filming for The Last Rodeo took place at several notable locations, including Tims Diner, Mabee Center, and Expo Square Pavilion. The bull-riding scenes were shot on the fairgrounds at the Expo Square Pavilion, a multi-purpose arena.

Tulsa, the second-most populous city in Oklahoma, has become a popular filming destination. Other notable projects shot in the state include Tulsa King, Reservation Dogs, and Twisters.

2) Owasso, Oklahoma

A still from The Last Rodeo (Image via YouTube/Angel)

One of the most prominent filming locations for The Last Rodeo is Owasso. Scenes were shot at local sites such as Jack of Clubs bar and McCarty Park rodeo grounds. The bar was used for filming scenes involving dancing, socializing, and a bar fight.

Owasso is a city in the Rogers and Tulsa counties and is the largest northern suburb of Oklahoma. The city's name is believed to have been derived from an Osage Indian word that means "the end of the trail" or "turn around," referring to the railroad's presence in the city.

3) Collinsville, Oklahoma

Cody Wainwright and Joe Wainwright The Last Rodeo (Image via YouTube/Angel)

Collinsville is another location on the outskirts of Tulsa where the shooting took place. Silver Dollar Café is one of the known filming sites. As reported by Tulsa World in April 2024, the restaurant was transformed into a Texas bar for one scene.

Collinsville is also a city in Rogers and Tulsa counties, located northeast of Owasso. Since several dairies are located in the city, it is known as the 'Dairy Capital of Oklahoma.'

4) Skiatook, Oklahoma

A still from The Last Rodeo (Image via YouTube/Angel)

Skiatook is a city located in Osage and Tulsa counties in Oklahoma. Although the exact filming sites are not known, some scenes were shot in this city. Skiatook is located on the border between Osage County and Tulsa County and is known as "the Gateway to the Osage."

The Last Rodeo is in theaters.

