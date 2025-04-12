Where was Hacks season 4 filmed? All filming locations explored

Hacks season 4 premiered on Max on April 10 with the first two episodes. Created by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, the comedy-drama series explores the professional relationship between a young comedy writer named Ava Daniels and a veteran stand-up comedian named Deborah Vance.

Ad

While Jean Smart appears as Deborah in the show, Hannah Einbinder plays the role of Ava. Other characters that appear in Hacks season 4 include Carl Clemons-Hopkins' Marcus, Megan Stalter's Kayla Schaefer, Paul W. Downs' Jimmy LuSaque, Mark Indelicato's Damien, and Rose Abdoo's Josefina.

Hacks has won several accolades for the past three seasons - from the Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series to the Golden Globe Award for Best TV Series - Musical or Comedy.

Ad

Trending

Hacks season 4 delves into themes of ambition, betrayal, and the intricacies of mentorship. The dynamic between Deborah and Ava becomes increasingly tense as they navigate through new challenges while grappling with personal and professional conflicts.

Filming locations of Hacks season 4 explored

Ad

Besides the outstanding acting, direction and writing, the show also often attracts attention for the filming locations, which have not changed at all the story continues to progress.

Los Angeles, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada, are the two locations where filming usually takes place. Most houses that appear in the show are notably located in Los Angeles.

1) Los Angeles, California

Ad

Los Angeles is also known as the City of Angels, and provides the backdrop for the series. From palm tree-fringed beaches to vast deserts, this city in Southern California is the perfect location for the filming of the show.

Los Angeles is one of the most populous cities in the U.S. and is home to some of the biggest film and music studios. Award shows like the Academy Awards, Grammys, and the Primetime Emmy Awards are held in this city.

Ad

Acclaimed movies like La La Land and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have been filmed here. Shows such as That ’90s Show, Gilmore Girls, Desperate Housewives, and Why Women Kill were also shot here.

Most of the homes that can be seen in the series are located in and around Los Angeles. For instance, Deborah Vance's mansion in Altadena, Bob Lipka's villa in Brentwood, Winnie Landell's residence in Mulholland Drive, and Ava Daniels' luxurious apartment. Even Deborah's Las Vegas mansion is actually set in Los Angeles.

Ad

Also read: 6 shows to watch if you like HBO’s Hacks

2) Las Vegas, Nevada

Ad

Las Vegas is the most populous city in Nevada and has earned the nickname of Sin City due to the various forms of adult entertainment it hosts. Vegas is globally known for the huge number of luxurious resorts located there. It is also often called the Entertainment Capital of the World.

Vegas is the setting for Deborah's long-standing mansion. The city's glitzy exterior represents the glamour of the entertainment world. The high-rise buildings and desert outskirts also contribute to the visual aesthetics of Hacks season 4. According to an Instagram post Jean Smart made on October 6, 2024, they shot some scenes at the new Fontainebleau Hotel in Vegas.

Ad

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Anywhere But Here, Somewhere, and The Guilt Trip are some of the films that have been shot here. Additionally, shows like CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Pawn Stars have also been filmed in this city.

Hacks is available to stream on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More