Why isn’t Captain Gantu in the new Lilo & Stitch live-action movie? 

Lilo & Stitch, released on May 23, 2025, is the live-action remake of Disney's beloved 2002 animated movie. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the movie had its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17, 2025.
One of the original Lilo & Stitch film's antagonists, Captain Gantu, is notably absent from the live-action remake. In an interview with CinemaBlend published on the day of the film's release, Camp revealed why they excluded Captain Gantu from the film.
"Gantu was one of those things that just didn't work so well in live action. We explored it a bit, but ultimately we had to make the decision," Camp said.
The director further explained:
"And also I do stand by the decision 'cause I feel like a lot of the things that in trying to ground these characters more and tell a story with a little more emotional depth, especially between the sisters, I feel like you have to free up real estate to allow that breathing room to do those things."
Dr. Jumba Jookiba takes over as main antagonist in the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake
Set in Kauaʻi, Hawaii, the film follows the story of a 6-year-old girl named Lilo Pelekai, who lives with her older sister Nani after the passing of their parents. Lilo's life takes a twist when she adopts a peculiar animal that she believes to be a dog and names him Stitch.
The creature is actually Experiment 626—an aggressive, nearly indestructible being engineered with advanced intelligence and rapid learning abilities. Dr. Jumba Jookiba, a resident of the planet Turo, created 626 and was imprisoned by the United Galactic Federation for illegal genetic experimentation. After being sentenced to exile, 626 escaped to Earth.
The Grand Councilwoman offered Jumba his freedom in exchange for capturing 626. As a result, Jumba and Agent Pleakley became involved in a cat-and-mouse chase with Stitch, who causes widespread destruction while trying to escape them.
After Jumba fails to capture Stitch, Agent Pleakley is told to put the scientist back in prison. However, Jumba decides to continue hunting Stitch and even destroys the Pelekais' home in the process.
Later, Lilo and Stitch eject Jumba from the spaceship in which he was taking the latter back to Turo, planning to upgrade him so that he would lose his newfound empathy.
Also read: Does Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025) have a post-credits scene? Explained
What is Captain Gantu's role in the animated Lilo & Stitch movie?
In the animated Lilo & Stitch movie, after Jumba and Agent Pleakley fail to capture Stitch, the Grand Councilwoman sends Captain Gantu—an arrogant Shaelik second-in-command of the Galactic Federation.
Gantu captures both Lilo and Stitch. Although Stitch manages to escape the spaceship, Lilo is left behind. When the Grand Councilwoman arrives to retrieve Stitch herself, she discovers how irresponsibly Gantu handled the situation with Lilo.
The commander is fired from his high position in the Galactic Federation for failing to retrieve Stitch and for putting Lilo's life in danger.
So, while Gantu is one of the primary antagonists in the animated Lilo & Stitch movie, that is not the case in the live-action remake, where he is notably absent.
Lilo & Stitch is in theaters now.