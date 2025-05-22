  • home icon
  Does Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025) have a post-credits scene? Explained 

By Ankit Raj
Modified May 22, 2025 17:10 GMT
Lilo & Stitch is a live-action version of the 2002 animated science fiction comedy film of the same name. The latest version has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

The film tells the story of an unusual friendship between a runaway alien, Stitch, and a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo. The presence of Stitch creates all kinds of troubles in the lives of Lilo's family, due to his mischievous nature and an alien race that comes to Earth to catch him.

The film has no post-credits scene, but a mid-credits scene, so stick around after the credits roll. It is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, and stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The other cast members include Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Judge Reinhold, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, among others.

There is a mid-credit scene in Lilo & Stitch

As mentioned above, the film does have a mid-credit scene that appears right after the main title and before the regular scrolling credits. However, there is no post-credits scene. In the mid-credit scene, visuals run along with the credits.

Popularized by Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the concept of an extra scene to tease future installments of projects has become a practice for studios seeking to expand their films into a franchise. The mid-credit scene suggests that Disney wants to expand this beloved story into a longer franchise with multiple films. However, box-office performance could play a bigger determining factor after the failure of the live-action remake of Snow White.

What is Lilo & Stitch about?

The film is based on the beloved animated film of 2002, which was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. The success of the first film led to three direct-to-video and television sequel feature films, three animated television series, multiple video games, and a short film. Hence, there is a huge nostalgia factor for the people who grew up on Lilo & Stitch.

The live-action film is a reimagining of the animated film and focuses on the bond between the little girl and the fugitive alien. It offers an emotional story with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."

Who is in the cast of Lilo & Stitch

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

  • Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai
  • Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch
  • Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai
  • Judge Reinhold as Dr. Jumba Jookiba
  • Zach Galifianakis as Agent Pleakley
  • Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles
  • Hannah Waddingham as the voice of the Grand Councilwoman
  • Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena
  • Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa
  • Amy Hill as Tūtū
  • Jason Scott Lee as a lūʻau manager
  • Courtney Coleman as Concierge
  • Christina Souza as Doctor Pereira
  • Judy Nguyen as Agent Huynh
  • Christian Yeung as Agent Zhao
  • Blake La Benz as Kumu Hula
  • Skyler Bible as Agent Foster
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lilo & Stitch and other such films and TV shows from Disney.

Edited by Sugnik Mondal
