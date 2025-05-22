Does Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025) have a post-credits scene? Explained 

Lilo & Stitch is a live-action version of the 2002 animated science fiction comedy film of the same name. The latest version has been directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

Ad

The film tells the story of an unusual friendship between a runaway alien, Stitch, and a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo. The presence of Stitch creates all kinds of troubles in the lives of Lilo's family, due to his mischievous nature and an alien race that comes to Earth to catch him.

The film has no post-credits scene, but a mid-credits scene, so stick around after the credits roll. It is produced by Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin, and stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch. The other cast members include Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Hannah Waddingham, Judge Reinhold, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance, among others.

Ad

Trending

There is a mid-credit scene in Lilo & Stitch

Ad

As mentioned above, the film does have a mid-credit scene that appears right after the main title and before the regular scrolling credits. However, there is no post-credits scene. In the mid-credit scene, visuals run along with the credits.

Popularized by Marvel Cinematic Universe films, the concept of an extra scene to tease future installments of projects has become a practice for studios seeking to expand their films into a franchise. The mid-credit scene suggests that Disney wants to expand this beloved story into a longer franchise with multiple films. However, box-office performance could play a bigger determining factor after the failure of the live-action remake of Snow White.

Ad

What is Lilo & Stitch about?

Ad

The film is based on the beloved animated film of 2002, which was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. The success of the first film led to three direct-to-video and television sequel feature films, three animated television series, multiple video games, and a short film. Hence, there is a huge nostalgia factor for the people who grew up on Lilo & Stitch.

The live-action film is a reimagining of the animated film and focuses on the bond between the little girl and the fugitive alien. It offers an emotional story with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Ad

Here's the official synopsis of the film:

"A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."

Who is in the cast of Lilo & Stitch

Ad

Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:

Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai

Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch

Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai

Judge Reinhold as Dr. Jumba Jookiba

Zach Galifianakis as Agent Pleakley

Courtney B. Vance as Cobra Bubbles

Hannah Waddingham as the voice of the Grand Councilwoman

Kaipo Dudoit as David Kawena

Tia Carrere as Mrs. Kekoa

Amy Hill as Tūtū

Jason Scott Lee as a lūʻau manager

Courtney Coleman as Concierge

Christina Souza as Doctor Pereira

Judy Nguyen as Agent Huynh

Christian Yeung as Agent Zhao

Blake La Benz as Kumu Hula

Skyler Bible as Agent Foster

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Lilo & Stitch and other such films and TV shows from Disney.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Raj Ankit is an entertainment writer at SK POP with a Master's degree in Political Science. He has previously worked as a scriptwriter for Pocket FM and aspires to pursue a Master's degree in Film Studies.



He strives to be a responsible journalist and does so by verifying information with the help of official and credible sources. He also prioritizes in-depth research to ensure he pens informative articles.



He believes he is indebted to cinema and pop culture as it gives him the opportunity to embark on adventures from the confines of his home. He looks up to Rudy Mancuso and also admires the work of Dostoyevsky, Kafka, and Edgar Allan Poe.



If Ankit could get his hands on a time machine, he would love to attend Queen's 1985 performance at Live Aid and be part of 'Lord of the Rings.' He enjoys weaving stories and playing music in his free time and is currently writing a novel. Know More