"Funny to me how "live action" now means "mostly cgi"" - Internet reacts as trailer drops for live-action ‘Lilo & Stitch' remake

The first full-length trailer for Disney's eagerly awaited live-action Lilo & Stitch movie has been released. The upcoming film, which is scheduled for release on May 23, will recreate the popular animated film from 2002, which is centred on a little girl who befriends a wild extraterrestrial.

Lilo & Stitch's director is Dean Fleischer Camp, and Chris Sanders is returning to voice Stitch with Maia Kealoho as Lilo. Courtney B. Vance, Sydney Agudong, Zach Galifianakis, and Billy Magnussen are among the other cast members. More of the ensemble is shown in action as the roughly two-and-a-half-minute film delves into the well-known plot.

However, once Lilo & Stitch's trailer was released on X by @DiscussingFilm, it garnered mixed reactions from the netizens as one said that it's now "mostly cgi.”

“It's funny to me how "live action" now means "mostly cgi”,” wrote one user.

Others also agreed with this as one alleged that Stitch looked cartoonish, while another user said that it looked bad and asked if Disney was broke.

“Why go to the trouble of make a live action but keeping Stitch cartoonie?!” asked one user.

“Wow this looks really bad. Is Disney that broke?” asked another user sarcastically.

However, not everyone criticised the movie as one fan said that they are excited for the film, while another one sarcastically addressed the accusation of being “mostly cgi” and asked if the movie makers were supposed to get a real life alien.

“People complaining it's "mostly cgi", what were the filmmakers supposed to do? Get real life aliens!!!” another one said.

“I’ll be shoving all the kids out the way opening day,” another excited user said.

Disney dropped the new Lilo & Stitch movie, which is set for a May release

The film follows Lilo, a child from Hawaii, as she adopts a dog that turns out to be a genetically modified alien creature with a sinister intent. Action, adventure, drama, destruction, and the allure of the original animated classic are all present in this 2.24-minute clip.

They have also retained the famous catchphrase "Ohana means family- Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten." The plot of the live-action reboot of Lilo & Stitch is identical to that of the same animated film.

It tells the story of Lilo, who longs for nothing more than a best friend. The story follows the young orphan as she is nurtured by her teenage sister Nani, just like in the original animated film from 2002.

The official Lilo & Stitch trailer opens with a voice that says:

“We have apprehended a dangerous experiment… Where is he?”

In the command centre of a spaceship, subordinates reporting to their master say that "he escaped" when he saw the police cruisers. They then say "uh, took the red one."

Lilo, played by Maia Kealoha, sees Stitch's spaceship from her house and believes it to be a shooting star as he cackles in the machine and reaches Earth's atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Lilo makes a wish after seeing the "shooting star." As the green glowing projectile flies towards the Hawaiian beaches, she wishes, "I wish for a friend."

Then she instantly finds herself in front of Stitch, a blue extraterrestrial experiment that resembles a dog. When Lilo first sees Stitch, he instantly hides his telling alien antennae to pass for a dog, acting googly-eyed and panting.

Stitch, also known as Experiment 626, who wreaks havoc throughout the tropical paradise, becomes emotionally close to Lilo. Together, they navigate life and learn the true meaning of ohana.

Nani can be heard saying in the trailer:

“He is your responsibility. Got it?”

To which Lilo replies:

“We promise!”

However, Jumba, Pleakley, and Agent Cobra Bubbles, played by Courtney B. Vance, are on the case to find him. While some from the galaxy want to re-capture Stitch, others wonder if he is indeed "a blue dog."

Disney hasn't revealed any other details of the movie Lilo & Stitch as of yet.

