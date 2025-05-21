Lilo & Stitch (2025): Showtimes, streaming platforms & more

Lilo & Stitch, a science fiction comedy, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on May 23, 2025. It is a live-action adaptation of the animated movie of the same name, released in 2002. The script is penned by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film will be made available on US screens by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The same media house was earlier associated with projects such as Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), Moana 2 (2024), and Snow White (2025).

For interested viewers, tickets for Lilo & Stitch can be booked through platforms such as Fandango, AMC Theatres, Regal, Cineplex, and Cinemark.

The earliest show timing available for the movie is at 10 am. Those who wish to see the movie during the specified time can reach AMC Festival Plaza 16, Regal UA Clovis Movies, and Abilene Premiere LUX Cine 10. The film will be available in 2D, 3D, Cineworld 4DX, Cinemark XD, Superscreen, and more formats.

As for streaming, Lilo & Stitch has yet to be announced on Disney+. However, based on past trends, audiences can expect the movie to be available approximately around the time it reaches the 90-100 day run mark in theaters.

Showtimes for Lilo & Stitch

Provided below are the showtimes of Lilo & Stitch (2025) for major US states.

Alabama

AMC CLASSIC Prattville 12

Digital 3D

2:30, 4:45, and 8:30 pm

Standard

12:00, 1:30, 4:00, 5:45, and 6:45 pm

AMC Festival Plaza 16

Digital 3D

10:00 am

3:30 and 9:00 pm

Standard:

10:30, 11: 00, and 11:30 am

12:45, 1:15 , 1:45 , 2:15 , 4:00 , 4:30 , 5:00 , 6:15 , 6:30 , 7:15 , 7:45 , 9:15 , 10 , and 10:25 pm

California

Sierra Vista Cinemas 16

Standard

11:00 and 11:45 am

1:40, 2:25, 4:20, 5:05, 7:00, 7:45, and 9:40 pm

Regal UA Clovis Movies

Standard:

10 am

12:00, 1:00, 3:00, 4:00, 6:00, 7:00, 9:00, and 10:00 pm

Florida

AMC Lakeshore 8

Digital 3D

2:00, 4:45, 7:30, and 10:15 pm

Standard:

11:15 am

12:15, 1:00, 3:00, 3:45, 5:45, 6:30, 8:30, and 9:15 pm

Regal Eagle Ridge Mall

Digital 3D

12:00, 2:50, 5:40, and 8:30 pm

Standard

10:10, 11:10 am

1:00, 2:00, 3:50, 4:50, 6:40, 7:40, 9:30, and 10:30 pm

Kansas

AMC CLASSIC Salina 10

Digital 3D

1:05, 4:00, and 7:00 pm

Standard

2:10, 5:05, 8:00, and 9:45 pm

Golden Belt Cinema 6

Standard

4:00, 6:00, 6:50, 9:00, and 9:30 pm

Michigan

GQT Cadillac 4

Digital 3D

1:10 pm

Standard

10:30 am

3:50, 6:30, and 9:10 pm

AMC Cherry Blossom 14

Digital 3D

10:30 am and 11:30 am

1:15, 4:00, 5:00, and 6:45 pm

Standard

11:00 am

12:45, 1:45, 2:15, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:15, and 9:00 pm

Texas

Abilene Premiere LUX Cine 10 - Abilene Mall

Digital 3D

2:15 pm

Standard

10 am

1:00, 4:00, 5:00, 7:00, and 10:00 pm

Cinemark Century Abilene 12

Digital 3D

11:20 am

9:00 pm

Standard

10 am

12:45, 2:05, 3:30, 4:50, 6:15, 7:35, and 10:20 pm

When is Lilo & Stitch coming to streaming?

As mentioned earlier, a specific date has not been set for the arrival of Lilo & Stitch on Disney+. The audience, however, is expecting the movie to arrive sometime in September as it follows the pattern of previous Disney releases.

Before it is made accessible for streaming on Disney+, the audience is anticipating that the film will be up for rent and purchase on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and others.

A little about the film

While the plot of the 2025 Lilo & Stitch will mostly remain the same as the 2002 version, a few changes will be made. The official synopsis for the film, as highlighted by Disney, reads:

"A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."

Maia Kealoha will star as Lilo Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch. Chris Sanders will be the voice of Stitch.

