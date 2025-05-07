"Capitalism got him too": Internet reacts to Stitch animatronic from Lilo & Stitch scanning tickets in a movie theater

An animatronic Stitch from the popular animation franchise Lilo & Stitch was spotted scanning tickets at a movie theater. The initiative was a part of promotions for Disney's upcoming live-action remake featuring the animated creatures.

This weekend (May 3-4), visitors at various outlets of the AMC Theaters spotted an animatronic Stitch scanning their tickets as they entered the movie theater. The video of the same went viral online, which features the furry, sky blue creature using a device to scan tickets on viewers' phones.

Fans took to X to react to the video, with many having amusing takes on the same. Others found the fluffy character adorable. One X user wrote:

"Stitch working a 9 to 5… Capitalism got him too."

"Gotta admit, seeing Stitch scan tickets is kinda cute, but those teeth are giving me nightmares," another person joked.

"Nah… that’s thing is too nice to be Stitch," a fan observed.

"Stitch's side hustle lookin' kinda sus ngl," a netizen quipped.

Fans continued to share their different thoughts on the animatronic creature:

"Cute distractions won’t fix creative bankruptcy," a person remarked.

"You know the economy bad if if they got Stich doing a second job," a netizen commented.

"That's adorable Imagine the nostalgia and fun of interacting with these beloved characters while catching a film," an X user chimed in.

Disney and Hawaiian Airlines join hands for a promotional strategy for the upcoming live-action film Lilo & Stitch

The upcoming Disney live-action film, Lilo & Stitch, based on the popular animated characters, is set to hit theaters on May 23, 2025. As a promotional strategy, Disney has collaborated with Hawaiian Airlines to feature the film's posters on their aircrafts.

Hawaiian’s Airbus A330 featured Stitch in his Paulani profile on May 7, which marked the first of their three specially-designed aircrafts. The airlines will also introduce a narrow-body Airbus A321 next week, followed by a Boeing 717 next month. Both will feature Stitch as part of the Lilo & Stitch promotional event.

Hawaii's flagship carrier has joined hands with Disney to promote the main idea of the film, which is the importance of family or 'ohana'. Alisha Onishi, director of brand and culture at Hawaiian Airlines, spoke about their marketing venture with Lilo & Stitch and said:

"At Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai‘i is our home, and we consider our guests to be our ‘ohana'. Our hope is that all who visit our islands feel welcomed from the moment they step onboard, just as Lilo welcomed Stitch. We're also excited to have Stitch be our new Travel Pono ambassador through an AR experience and as the star of our in-flight video, where he learns valuable lessons on how to be a mindful visitor."

Passengers on Hawaiian Airlines will also be treated with exclusive Lilo & Stitch merchandise, in-flight videos, and movies and TV shows to watch on-air for children.

The upcoming Lilo & Stitch live-action film is a remake of Disney's 2002 animated film of the same name. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp and written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, the film follows a young girl named Lilo who adopts an alien in the likeness of a dog called Stitch.

Lilo wants Stitch's help to mend her broken family, but she's unaware of the alien's true identity. Stitch is genetically engineered to be a force of destruction, but things change when Lilo begins teaching him the value of family. The original Lilo & Stitch writer-director, Chris Sanders, was roped in as the voice actor behind Stitch.

Following the failure of the live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White, all eyes are on Lilo & Stitch to make up for it. The film will hit theaters on May 23, 2025.

