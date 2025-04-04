"Oh sh*t": Devil May Cry fans lose it over Resident Evil parallels after noticing bio-organic weapons in the show

Fans of the Devil May Cry games are currently excited about possible Resident Evil parallels in the recently released show of the same name. In episode 3, Dante mentions the Raccoon City job, which he considers one of the worst missions of his life.

In the same episode, there is also a mention of bio-organic weapons. Both of these elements are part of the Resident Evil game universe, which has led many to believe that the Resident Evil and Devil May Cry universes coexist in the show.

To share their thoughts on this, fans have taken to social media platforms like Reddit.

"Oh shi* it really does seem like RE exists in this world, at least in some capacity. Bio Organic Weapons are very much a staple of Resident Evil post Raccoon City," one user wrote.

"What's funny is early capcom wanted to avoid Demons in Resident Evil cuz it was too wacky/much. Guess after 6 and the vampires, ghosts and werewolves in 8 they changed their minds. Honestly enriches both universes and makes the characters surviving all incidents more epic, gotta feel bad for the civilians having to deal with Demons, BOWs and Zombies tho," said another user.

"If I remember correctly, Netflix does still currently have the rights to Resident Evil tv shows, soooooo DMC/Resident Evil crossover could maybe happen," said yet another user.

Others commented on how they would not be surprised if there were a Resident Evil and Devil May Cry crossover, since the latter was originally meant to be an entry of Resident Evil before it evolved into a game series of its own.

"Tbh I always assumed that R.E. and DMC were in a shared universe, just different sides of the world, so like they're far away from each other that one's events don't affect the other. Mostly because the first DMC game was originally meant to be RE4 and Dante was originally meant to be a RE character," said one person on the platform.

"The first dmc was based of an early RE4 build that was deemed too ridiculous for the re series," said another person on the platform.

"DMC was originally going to be a Resident evil entry but they decided part way thru it was too different and decided to change it into something else..having nods to the RE universe makes sense," said yet another person on the platform.

Everything there is to know about the Devil May Cry series

The Devil May Cry series is available for viewing on Netflix. It has eight episodes, each lasting about 30 minutes. For those who are not familiar with it, the series is an adaptation of the action-adventure game of the same name, developed by Capcom and created by Hideki Kamiya.

It follows Dante, a hired demon hunter, as he hunts down demons seeking revenge for his mother's death. Additionally, he plays an active role in defending Earth from external demonic invasions that could have severe consequences for the planet and those who reside in it. Some of Dante's most significant enemies in the Devil May Cry show include White Rabbit and Mary.

Netflix's Devil May Cry is created by Adi Shankar and developed by Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen. It is written by Alex Larsen based on a story by Adi Shankar and Alex Larsen. Han Seung-woo, Park So-young, Kim Sun-min, and Hong Jee-young serve as directors on the show.

