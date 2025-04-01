Netflix's Devil May Cry challenges the very definition of good and evil (Exclusive)

Devil May Cry on Netflix is an animated series with a difference. At the outset, it seems like a show based upon the war between our world and what we know of as hell.

But as the show progresses, the very definition of good and evil begins to change, and Devil May Cry challenges the notion that the inhabitants of hell are the villains of the series. Showrunner Adi Shankar, Scout Taylor-Compton (Lady), and Johnny Yong Bosch (Dante) spoke about the same in an interview with Sportskeeda.

A show based in fantasy, Devil May Cry mirrors many elements from the world we know—issues faced by refugees, power-hungry politicians, and much, much more. Shankar drew a parallel between the show and Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy:

"Christopher Nolan did the Dark Knight trilogy. He essentially took Batman, which is a character we all know and put it in the real world. And he grounded it in reality."

Johnny Young Bosch spoke about how both the characters of Dante and Lady evolve, from being demon hunters to understanding that monsters may exist within them. He highlighted the difference between the Netflix series and the Capcom game:

"I mean all the characters are going through a journey. You know. That’s probably the biggest difference I think from the games. Cuz the characters are already defined and they’re already at their ceiling. They are almost one note. But this way we actually get to experience them going through hardship and obstacles and pain. So, we get to see those things now."

Heavy Metal was the soundtrack for demon hunting in Devil May Cry

From Limp Bizkit to Evanescence to Crazy Town, the riffs and beats rain down from the very opening minutes of Devil May Cry. Adi Shankar told us why he chose heavy metal as the show's soundtrack:

"The Devil May Cry franchise is rooted in rock n’ roll. So, I wanted to set my Devil May Cry universe in a snapshot of my childhood between 1999 and 2003. And this was the music I was listening to during that time period. And it also felt like the music Dante would be listening to during that time period."

Scout Taylor-Compton maintained that just like Shankar, nu metal has a very special place in her heart as well. She told Sportskeeda:

"Those songs are all like my childhood as well. Those were my misfit bands that I listened to where I felt understood for the first time. To hear them being played and especially going through this journey Lady’s going through, it really gives the show an insane amount of heart I think behind it."

The advertising suggests that the gates of hell will open on April 3, only on Netflix. Can Dante and Lady stop monsters from hell from invading and destroying everything we love and hold dear? And what will they learn about themselves in the process of doing so?

