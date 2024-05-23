Limp Bizkit and Corey Feldman drop hilarious promo video ahead of joint tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Limp Bizkit and Corey Feldman are scheduled to embark on a joint tour titled "Loserville" on July 16, 2024. Ahead of the tour, the collaborators have now released an official promo video titled Welcome to Loserville. The video introduces the participants of the tour, such as Bones, Eddy Baker, Riff Raff, and Feldman, via a comedic interview.

The video starts with Limp Bizkit lead Fred Durst elaborating on the inspiration for the tour, stating:

"You know to be honest, this was just a fantasy, a dream and when I wake up in the middle of the night, I write down my dreams and my fantasies and uh."

"I somewhow must have maybe made a call to the producer, my good friend Eric, and said hey, I want artists to come together and let's get to know each other and let's let's bond and um let's just kinda see what we get ourselves into," the singer continued.

In the rest of the video, the artists are talking to each other and the camera about random things, such as a cover band of KISS or whether or not Feldman is the most photographed celebrity in the world. Ultimately, the Limp Bizkit lead sums up the tour in the following terms:

"All I know is things are fu**ed. I'm not exactly sure why we are doing this. I'm pretty sure if anyone, anybody comes to this tour, they are in the wrong place at the right time, and absolutely a gathering of losers is what this is going to be."

Expand Tweet

Tickets for the 'Loserville' tour with Limp Bizkit and Corey Feldman are currently on sale via Ticketmaster and are priced at an average of $83.54, depending upon the venue, seating choice, and more. Tickets are also available via Live Nation.

Limp Bizkit and Corey Feldman's 'Loserville' tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for the Limp Bizkit and Corey Feldman 'Loserville' 2024 tour with Riff Raff, Bones, Eddy Baker, and N8NOFACE are given below:

July 16, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

July 18, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

July 20, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

July 21, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 23, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 24, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

July 26, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 28, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live at

July 30, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 31, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 2, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

August 4, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 6, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 9, 2024 – Pelham, Alabama at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 11, 2024 – Houston, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 13, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 15, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 – Auburn, Washington State at White River Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024 – Ridgefield, Washington State at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 23, 2024 – Concord, California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord

August 24, 2024 – San Bernardino, California at Glen Helen Amphitheater

Aside from their upcoming tour with Feldman, Limp Bizkit is also scheduled to perform at several festivals ahead of the tour. The first of these festival performances will be at the Download Festival 2024 in the UK, where the band is set to appear in a lineup that also includes bands such as Queens of the Stone Age.

Subsequently, Limp Bizkit will perform at the Grasspop Metal Meeting 2024 in Belgium, followed by an appearance at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands. The latter is also set to feature artists such as Ed Sheeran and Hozier, among others.