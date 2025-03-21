Absolute Batman #6 offers a disturbing look at the new Joker, teases another big villain 

The final issue of the first arc of Scott Snyder's reinvention of Batman, Absolute Batman #6 was released in comic book stores yesterday, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Bringing a conclusion to The Zoo arc, the first six issues told the origins of this new Batman while also seeing how his trauma made him who he is and taking on the villain known as Roman Sionis aka The Black Mask.

Ad

Warning: Spoilers for Absolute Batman #6 and some gore content to be mentioned. Reader discretion is advised.

While Absolute Batman #6 brings a conclusion to the first arc of the book, it also sets up future stories while teasing a new villain as well. At the end of the book, fans not only get a new look at the Joker for the first time since issue one but there is a tease made about Bane as well - who looks like will be the big bad of the next arc of the book.

Ad

Trending

Absolute Batman #6 sees Joker in a whole new disturbing light

Expand Tweet

Ad

The entire concept of the new Absolute universe is to reimagine iconic DC characters in a whole new light. This includes characters like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, and more. However, this concept isn't just exclusive to the heroes, but the villains as well. Fans got their first glimpse at The Joker in issue one of the series and the character returns in Absolute Batman #6.

At the end of the comic, a butler can be seen approaching a grotesque figure who has the face of the Joker. Over here, the character can be seen as a withered man with a bunch of babies attached to him and he is draining blood from them to prop up his life force. It's then when is notified of Black Mask's failure in Gotham and calls for his butler to get Bane.

Ad

While not much is exactly known about this version of the Joker so far, the ending of Absolute Batman #6 helps paint a disturbing figure that will surely give this version of the Dark Knight a tough time in the future. Even in the first issue of the comic, fans get to learn that this version of the Joker is one of the thirty richest men on the planet.

Not only that, but the fact that the Joker has also trained with the League of Shadows and killed Henri Ducard as well. This version of the Joker is also not known for his humor but rather carries a more serious personality to him as well. The reason he is called the Joker is because he doesn't like jokes at all.

Ad

Where to read Absolute Batman #6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can read Absolute Batman #6 by going down to their local comic book shops and purchasing a copy or ordering one through online comic retailers. If fans fancy a digital copy, then they can read the book by getting a copy through the DC Universe Infinite service as well.

The book is written by Scott Snyder with illustrations done by Nick Dragotta. The book follows Batman as he has a climactic standoff with Black Mask while Gotham erupts in chaos.

Ad

For further updates on the DC comic, be sure to stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback