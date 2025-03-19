DC's Absolute line of comics continues to run strong, as Absolute Superman #5 has received acclaim from fans. The fifth issue of the book was released into comic book stores on March 12, 2025, and continued the adventures of Kal-El as he roamed around the Earth while taking on the Peacemakers while also learning more about the Lazarus Corp and what their deal is.

In Absolute Superman #5, fans also get to see more of Jor-El and Lara leading Krypton's evacuation. It provides a deep and emotional look into how the planet was livining in its final moments and how a young Kal was stranded from his parents. It provides a new take on the destruction of Krypton that fits with this new version of Superman as well.

Following the release of the issue, fans who read Absolute Superman #5 praised the writing of Jason Aaron and how he has provided a new take on the Man of Steel. Many acclaimed how the writer took the rage of Superman and tied it all with the Kryptonian flashbacks. Here are some of the reactions:

"Incredible Man. This might just be my favourite Absolute title ngl. Its really Good. Jason Arron i never doubted you.... i never could," said a fan.

"Absolute Superman 5, guys... Holy fuckity fuck. Perhaps the best issue yet, in my opinion. Jason Aaron is cooking hard with this one, if there was any doubt. The present day rage of Superman juxtaposed with the utter tragedy of the flashbacks made a powerful storytelling combo," said a fan on X.

"This is the best issue of the Absolute Universe until now," expressed another fan.

"Absolute Superman #5 was, without a doubt, the best issue of the series so far, for me. It continues to be rich in worldbuilding, but the deep message its sending is far more meaningful. I LOVED the moment none of the ships could take off due to the lower class fighting for it," claimed another fan.

"Absolute Superman #5 broke me. Definitely one of the most raw and emotional depictions of Krypton’s final moments. Aaron is on a mission to really push Kal to some dark places, giving him an at times seemingly hopeless mission that produces so much anger and cynicism," said another fan.

"Issue #5 is actually peak and i really love how Aaron is still exploring throughout this story who this new guy is," said a fan.

Where to read Absolute Superman #5?

For those interested in reading Absolute Superman #5, they can do so by ordering physical copies of it online from retailers or going into their local comic book stores to purchase one. Fans can also purchase digital copies of the book through the DC Universe Infinite service.

The official synopsis for the book reads:

"Kal-El’s life with his parents in the rural Redlands of Krypton is a happy one. But when that entire existence is suddenly threatened, the Els have no choice but to make a stand … and fight for the truth!"

The book is currently a part of the newly launched Absolute line from DC Comics. A new issue of the book comes out every month.

