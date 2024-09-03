From Absolute Batman to New Gods, 5 comics to look out for during DC's All In initiative

DC is set to go "All In" this year as their new publishing initiative is set to bring titles like Absolute Batman, New Gods, and more. Rather than being a complete relaunch with new comic lineups, the initiative is being spearheaded by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, who want the new arcs to be jumping points for new readers.

With All In, fans can expect new Elseworlds titles like the Absolute Comics lineup with Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta to be the major release. Alongside that, fans can also expect to see many other titles, like Justice League Unlimited and more, grace the shelves of the stores as well.

So, if you're excited about the upcoming DC All In initiative, then here are the titles that you need to make sure end up in your pull list.

Look out for Absolute Batman, Justice League Unlimited, and more during DC's All In

1) Absolute Superman

Artwork for Absolute Superman (Image via DC Comics)

Following Absolute Batman, one of the biggest titles to hit the shelves will be Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval's Absolute Superman. A brand new take on the Man of Steel that will shake up the status quo of the characters, fans can expect to see Aaron take major swings with Kal-El here. The story will see a wildly different version of Superman that is sure to surprise many.

The official synopsis for the book reads as:

"This Superman has no family, no Fortress of Solitude, and no home. Will he still stand for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow in this new universe?"

Fans can check out Absolute Superman when it hits comic book stores on November 6, 2024.

2) Absolute Wonder Woman

Artwork for Absolute Woman (Image via DC)

The second Absolute title after Absolute Batman will be Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman's Absolute Wonder Woman. Just like Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman, the series will be a reimagining of Wonder Woman that will see how Diana Prince exists without her island and neither a mission, and look at exactly what makes her absolute.

The official synopsis for the book reads as:

"For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?"

Fans can check out the first issue when it releases on October 23.

3) Justice League Unlimited

Artwork for Justice League Unlimited (Image via @Danmore_c on X)

One of the most exciting duos in comic books, writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora, are set to deliver their take on the Justice League. While not many details are available on the project as of now, it is said that the team itself will be having a revolving roster, and going by the artwork that was released, fans can expect fan favorites like the Trinity, Captain Atom, and more to be on the roster.

Issue 1 of the book is set to release in stores on November 27, 2024.

4) New Gods

Artwork for New Gods (Image via @therightram on X)

Jack Kirby changed DC forever when he introduced the New Gods, a story that focuses on a group of immortal beings who exist out of time and space, and they are set to make their big comeback this year. Hot off his Detective Comics run, acclaimed writer Ram V is teaming up with artist Evan Cagle to pen the new series and put his bold new spin on Kirby's classic comic.

While details about the plot aren't available as of now, New Gods #1 will hit store shelves this December.

5) Absolute Batman

Artwork for Absolute Batman (Image via @Ssnyder1835 on X)

Coming to the main event of DC's All In, Absolute Batman is a title that will see writer Scott Snyder returning to Batman. Teaming up with artist Nick Dragotta, the book will see a new take on the Dark Knight where he doesn't have any of his riches, tech, or core counterparts.

The official synopsis for the book reads as:

"In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart."

Fans can check out Absolute Batman #1 when it releases on October 9, 2024.

For more updates on DC's upcoming All In initiative, stay tuned with us.

