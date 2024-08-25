In DC's upcoming All In initiative, Kelly Thompson's Absolute Wonder Woman is set to put an all-new take on the iconic superhero Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman. Alongside her, DC will also be launching Absolute Batman and Absolute Superman to round off the trinity. These Absolute titles aim to change the status quo of the characters and give new takes on them to define a modern generation.

While there has been a lot of debate about how Absolute Wonder Woman will be approaching Diana's origins, writer Kelly Thompson has confirmed that it will involve "no patriarchy." This came as a response from a fan who commented on a post saying:

"But then, about Absolute Wonder Woman, my hatred might increase her chest emblem if her birth involves a bizarre patriarchy."

To this, Kelly Thompson replied by saying:

"Her birth involves no patriarchy."

While this doesn't confirm much so far, it might hint at the fact that Zeus won't have anything to do with the birth of this version of Wonder Woman. The New 52 comics retconned it to make Diana have a biological father, which received much criticism from fans at the time. However, the Absolute book will completely ignore that development.

What are Wonder Woman's The New 52 origins?

In The New 52, Wonder Woman received a major overhaul with her origins when writer Brian Azzarello and artist Cliff Chiang came on board. The original origins of Diana Prince saw her be made out of a lump of clay by her mother Hippolyta. However, The New 52 established that she was born as a result of her mother being the mistress of Zeus.

In the comics, it was explained that Hippolyta and Zeus had an affair, and Diana was the child of the God of the sky, thunder, lightning, law, and order. Diana's real parentage was hidden due to the fear of Zeus' wife, Hera, learning about it and lashing out. Thus, the story about her being born out of a lump of clay was made up.

However, the origins would receive backlash from fans at the time who were upset about the original origins of Wonder Woman being wiped out from DC lore. But, with Kelly Thompson's Absolute Wonder Woman set to include no patriarchy, it certainly looks like Diana's origins will be quite different from The New 52's take on the character.

What will Absolute Wonder Woman be about?

Absolute Wonder Woman is set to be a brand new take on Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman — one of DC's most iconic superheroes. This book will be a part of the Absolute lineup by DC and will be helmed by Kelly Thompson. She has previously helmed and received critical acclaim for her writing while working on Birds of Prey for DC and Captain Marvel for Marvel.

She will be joined by artist Hayden Sherman, who will be helping bring this new take on the iconic superhero to life. As per DC Comics, the official synopsis for Absolute Wonder Woman reads:

"For Diana, there is no island paradise, no sisterhood to shape her, nor a mission of peace—so what is the purpose of an Amazon warrior in this new universe?"

Fans can check out the first issue of the comic when it releases in stores on October 23.

