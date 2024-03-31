10 DC movies worth a watch, ranked in order

The rich history of DC movies dates back to the early 20th century, with the release of notable adaptations like Superman: The Movie in 1978 and Batman in 1989. These are characters that originally appeared in books by DC Comics, a company that has been publishing comics since 1934, thus presenting a wide range of adventures and mythologies for fans to enjoy.

Iconic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman have made their mark on the big screen. Some of the most famous DC movies include The Dark Knight, Superman: The Movie, and Wonder Woman. Each one adds to the colorful quilt of superhero storytelling.

Ranking the DC movies, although a difficult task, ensures that the viewer heads to the best ones that thrill as well as create a memorable viewing experience, showcasing great creativity that goes into the making of such films.

Top 10 DC movies ranked

10) Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021)

Zack Snyder's Justice League depicts the superhero team-up movie genre in a new way. The movie is darker and extended, as it dives deeper into the stories of timeless DC heroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and others.

The DC movie was originally released on HBO Max and became the platform's fourth-most-streamed film in 2021. The Snyder Cut sought to realize Zack Snyder's original vision for the film, differing from the 2017 version, which underwent significant changes due to studio interference.

9) Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman unpacks the sub-aquatic empire of Atlantis with Arthur Curry, played by Jason Momoa. The film was a financial success, grossing more than $1.152 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing DCEU film and the highest-grossing film based on a DC Comics character.

Despite receiving mixed reviews, this DC movie was praised for its action scenes, captivating performances, and stunning effects.

8) Shazam! (2019)

The film, which was directed by David F. Sandberg, centers on Billy Batson, a teenage boy who develops into an adult superhero with a variety of abilities. It was a box office hit, making over $367 million in total revenue globally.

This DC movie is a part of the DC Extended Universe. Zachary Levi gives Shazam an innocence.

7) The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

The Dark Knight Rises is the final film in Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy, and it has the same epic scale and emotional depth as the rest of the DC movies. Batman must stop Bane from threatening Gotham City.

The acting, action scenes, and narrative of the movie won praise from critics. Receiving over $1 billion in box office revenue worldwide, the film is regarded as a compelling and victorious conclusion to the trilogy.

6) A History of Violence (2005)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name, it's a David Cronenberg-directed DC movie. The film features Viggo Mortensen in the role of Tom Stall, a family man whose violent past resurfaces as a hitman and makes him a local hero.

With its exploration of identity, violence, and family dynamics, the film has won praise from critics for its atmosphere, screenplay, and performances. Due to its popularity, the movie was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

5) The Batman (2022)

Under the direction of Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne/Batman in the DC movie, which also features notable performances by Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and others.

Batman's detective abilities are highlighted in the movie, as he tracks down the Riddler, a serial killer who preys on Gotham City's elite, and exposes corruption in the city. The movie was a commercial success, grossing $772.2 million globally on a budget of $185–200 million.

4) Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018)

This DC movie breaks the deathly serious and stoic image of the DC Universe with its humor and fun. This animated superhero comedy film from the US is based on the Cartoon Network series.

It follows the Teen Titans as they battle the supervillain Slade and attempt to get a movie made about them in Hollywood. With a $52.1 million global gross, the film was well-received for its comedy, cast, and animation quality.

3) Wonder Woman (2017)

This DC movie starring Gal Gadot in the lead, depicts the evolutionary story of her becoming a mythical creature. Wonder Woman narrates the beginnings of the legendary superhero Diana Prince, who makes her way through the civilian world during World War I.

Deeply explored themes in the movie include love, compassion, and heroism. The film's empowering message, Wonder Woman's lead performance by Gal Gadot, and director Patty Jenkins, all contributed to the film's positive reception. The film was praised for having a compelling plot and a strong female lead.

2) Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman: The Movie can be regarded as the forerunner of superhero movies even now. Through his portrayal of Superman, Christopher Reeve had won millions of hearts worldwide.

The movie features Christopher Reeve's iconic portrayal of Kal-El, as well as his journey from Krypton to Earth, transformation into Superman, and battle with Lex Luthor. The combination of action, romance, and heroism in this movie is still the source of adoration for fans.

1) The Dark Knight (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, it is a powerful story of Batman confronting the Joker's anarchy in Gotham City. As Batman battles the chaos the Joker has brought to Gotham City, the Dark Knight follows him. The movie looks at chaos, morality, and the thin line separating good from evil.

Acclaimed for Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in the critics' eyes, the movie was praised for its dramatic action scenes, nuanced characters, and dark tone. The Dark Knight was praised for its depth and psychological exploration by both critics and fans.

The next DC movie, Joker: Folie à Deux will be out on October 4, 2024.