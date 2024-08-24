DC revealed its Absolute Batman logo and fans are not holding back their memes online

Yesterday, DC officially revealed its brand new logos for Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman. While the logos for Superman and Wonder Woman were closer to their original counterparts, the logo for Batman stuck out the most among fans who have been meme-ing it a lot online.

The logo for Absolute Batman features a bat symbol that is certainly a huge departure from what fans are used to seeing in comics. Featuring a giant rectangle that is modified to look like a bat, the bat symbol represents what this new version of the Dark Knight is going to look like. With the superhero having a broad frame, the logo certainly does fit.

However, the reaction to it has been interesting, to say the least. While the Superman and Wonder Woman logos had a considerably positive reception among fans, the logo for Absolute Batman has received quite a mixed reception.

"LOSING IT AT THE BATMAN LOGO," said one fan on X.

"I’ve been laughing at the Bat Symbol for 15 minutes," said another fan.

Other fans made fun of how the Absolute Batman logo looks like a "brick".

"This is the funniest Batman logo I've ever seen," said one fan.

"they saw the battfleck symbol and went 'nah we can go thicker', in 5 years the bat symbol will just be a rectangle," joked another fan.

Many fans also called it "terrible" but appreciated the symbol still in their own way too.

"I'm fully in love with how f*****g terrible the absolute batman logo is," said another fan.

"Might be the all-time worst bat logo," opined another fan.

However, others actually do love the new bat-symbol as well.

"I love Ultimate Batman's logo I'm sorry. A wide bat for a wide boi," said a fan.

it looks like series create Scott Snyder has taken the jokes in good humor as well considering he posted this on his X:

What is Absolute Batman about?

Variant cover for Absolute Batman by Jim Lee (Image via DC)

Absolute Batman is set to be helmed by DC and Batman legend Scott Snyder (best known for relaunching Batman for the New 52 lineup of comics). Joining him will be artist Nick Dragotta who will help bring Snyder's new version of Batman to the page with his art. This will be a radically different version of the Dark Knight that will help define the superhero for a new era.

In the upcoming comic book series, Batman / Bruce Wayne will receive a major overhaul. Rather than being a rich playboy billionaire and philanthropist, this version of Batman will be a middle-class working man who will wage his war on crime.

As per DC, the official synopsis reads as:

"In this iteration, fans will be introduced to a version of the Dark Knight that doesn’t have the money, mansion, or butler of his core-line counterpart."

Fans can check out the first issue of the comic when it is released in stores on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

However, Batman won't be the only DC superhero that will be getting the Absolute treatment. Alongside him, Superman and Wonder Woman will be joining the lineup as well with more books to be announced in the future. This is a part of DC's All-In lineup which will begin in October as well.

