Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning rakes in $24.8 million on opening day

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the latest entry in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Almost two years after the release of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, The Final Reckoning premiered in theaters on May 23, 2025.

According to a Variety report published on May 24, 2025, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has grossed $24.8 million on its opening day. It is expected to gross $77 million over the four-day holiday frame, thanks to the Memorial Day holiday. Screenings in IMAX and premium large format auditoriums earn the franchise additional revenue.

Since Mission: Impossible - Fallout had grossed $61 million over a three-day weekend, The Final Reckoning has to earn over $63 million to break that record with its four-day weekend. It has already grossed $75.9 million in the international markets.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has a huge production budget

Based on the eponymous 1960s TV series, Mission: Impossible is one of the most acclaimed franchises in the world. From scaling the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to skydiving off a cliff on a motorbike, Tom Cruise has performed some of the most dangerous stunts ever in these movies.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, The Final Reckoning is the eighth movie in the franchise, which was kick-started in 1996 by Brian De Palma's original film. Its production budget ranges from $300 million to over $400 million, as per Variety.

This makes it one of the most expensive movies ever made, following Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which are known to have production budgets above $400 million.

According to a Times New Global report dated March 28, 2025, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning has to gross $1 billion to break even. Dead Reckoning Part One grossed $571.1 million worldwide, becoming the tenth highest-grossing movie of 2023.

The COVID-19 pandemic, the SAG-AFTRA strikes, and a malfunction with a costly submarine used in filming led to several delays in the production of The Final Reckoning. These interruptions increased the budget significantly.

Is Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning the final movie in the franchise?

One of the biggest questions fans have about the Mission: Impossible franchise is whether The Final Reckoning is the last installment. At the time of writing this article, Paramount has not announced a ninth movie.

Since the eighth movie has just been released, it is unlikely that a new movie will be announced anytime soon, even if it is in development. So, this is the final movie of the franchise, at least until any further announcements are made.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at The Final Reckoning's UK premiere on May 15, 2025, Tom Cruise was asked if this really is the final movie.

"Well, they don’t call it final for nothing," he replied.

When asked if he got emotional on the last day of filming like his co-stars, Cruise said:

"It's something that I have so much, you know, love for—this, my cast, my crew. And for me, it's never goodbye; it's like, 'We'll see you again.' Do you know what I mean? Like, as this cast, it's like we're there, and I just have a lot of joy in making it."

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is now in theaters.

