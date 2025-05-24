Is there going to be Mission: Impossible 9? Everything we know so far

After eight films of Tom Cruise's spy action franchise in 30 years, the next major question is if there's going to be a Mission: Impossible 9. The highly anticipated eighth film of the series, The Final Reckoning, premiered in US movie theaters on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Reviews have been positive, with the film racking in a 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 92% audience rating at the time of writing, just a day after its premiere. As ever, the movie delivers endless death-defying stunts and impressive action sequences, one of which sees Tom Cruise hanging off a helicopter.

With the positive reception the blockbuster is getting, even after three decades, fans are left wondering if there's going to be another installment coming. Even more fans are wondering if Tom Cruise will return as Ethan Hunt if there is ever going to be a Mission: Impossible 9 in the making. Find out more about the future of the franchise below.

No confirmed Mission: Impossible 9, at least not yet

At the time of writing, Paramount has not confirmed plans for Mission: Impossible 9, and any confirmation is not expected anytime soon. Traditionally, the franchise doesn't confirm the development of any future sequel around the same time as the most recent installment. The only exception was the 7th and 8th, which were announced at the same time because they serve as parts 1 and 2 of the story.

Given that Mission: Impossible - The Last Reckoning just arrived in movie theaters, it's not likely for Paramount to announce the ninth movie anytime soon if there ever is one in the works. However, that doesn't mean that there will be no Mission: Impossible 9 ever. With the series being one of the biggest franchises from Paramount, there is every reason to bank on its popularity with another movie.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, as of May 23, 4:10 pm local time, Mission: Impossible - The Last Reckoning has made a preview record as the franchise's best at $8.3 million compared to Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in 2023 at $7 million.

Mission: Impossible 8 is likely not the end of the franchise, but it can be for Tom Cruise

With the obvious title of the 8th movie, people couldn't help but wonder if it's going to be the last film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. However, the people behind the Mission: Impossible series are also not putting an end date for the franchise. In 2023, director Christopher McQuarrie teased a possible Mission: Impossible 9. At the time, the 7th film was just coming out, with the 8th confirmed.

Per McQuarrie in an interview with Weekly Entertainment, published on May 10, 2023, when asked about the possibility of a 9th movie:

"There's always a plan, the plan always changes, everything goes completely awry, and hopefully everything always turns out alright in the end. But you never really fully understand, or trust where it is you're going until you get there."

Despite that, the 8th movie has been heavily marketed as Tom Cruise's last Mission: Impossible film as Ethan Hunt. It means that, while there is a possibility that Mission: Impossible 9 will happen in the future, there's also a chance that Cruise may not be on it. But as previously mentioned, nothing is confirmed yet.

During Tom Cruise's interview with Entertainment Tonight, per MovieWeb, he revealed that he has four other films in the lineup that he will be working on with McQuarrie. Two of the four movies, according to the outlet, have been revealed to be Broadsword and The Gauntlet, which means there are still two unknown movies, and one could be Mission: Impossible 9.

But as previously mentioned, nothing is confirmed yet. Without any official confirmation, the idea of a ninth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise will remain a mystery.

Mission: Impossible - The Last Reckoning is now showing in cinemas worldwide.

