The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 : Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 returns to Prime Video on May 27, 2025. Created by Cirocco Dunlap, the show follows two daring surgeons, Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, who take on highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking cases in the universe.
The first season premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024. The series focuses on two female alien surgeons, Drs. Sleech and Klak. Season 2 of the show follows the doctors as they relish the fame of recent successes until a cyborg journalist starts digging into Dr. Sleech’s past.
The show features Kieran Culkin, Stephanie Hsu, Natasha Lyonne, Keke Palmer, and others voicing the characters.
When and where will The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 be released?
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 is set to return to Amazon Prime Video this Tuesday, May 27, 2025.
The animated comedy show will have 8 episodes that will be released at the same time. This means that viewers will not have to wait every week for the release of a new episode. Details of episodes of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 are given below:
All about The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 follows the medical team's success, highlighting fresh complications under the surface. In the trailer, we see Dr. Sleech saying she would never use mind control, to which Dr. Klak replies:
"Oh, I would for sure."
Sleech counters,
"Oh, yeah, obviously we would, but we need to set an example."
While the hospital reaps galactic acclaim, a cyborg reporter starts investigating Dr. Sleech's history, unleashing a trail of revelations that engulf her personal and professional life. The season moves its emotional focus from Dr. Klak's anxiety, seen in season 1, to Sleech's secret past, implying a darker, more reflective trajectory.
Every episode still offers strange, frequently dreamlike medical cases that combine absurdist humor with ethical conflicts, testing the staff to reconcile innovation, morality, and personal character.
"If we die, I want you to know I bought us matching funeral outfits," Klak states.
"What? So did I," Sleech replies.
The plot employs science fiction as a backdrop to investigate identity, memory, and trust, grounding the cosmic disorder in emotionally resonant storytelling. As mysteries are revealed, the hospital's reputation and cohesion of its personnel are put on the line, heightening tension over the show's typical satirical tone.
The official synopsis for The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 reads:
"Welcome to The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, where daring surgeons & best friends Dr. Sleech & Dr. Klak tackle the universe’s deadliest cases. This wildly funny sci-fi adult animated comedy features some of the best voice talent in the universe including Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Kieran Culkin, Sam Smith, Bowen Yang, Abbi Jacobson, and more."
Cast and characters of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2
The cast and characters who appear in season 2 of the action-adventure animated show are as follows:
- Kieran Culkin as Dr. Plowp
- Stephanie Hsu as Dr. Sleech
- Natasha Lyonne as Nurse Tup
- Keke Palmer as Dr. Klak
- Maya Rudolph as Dr. Vlam
- Gary Anthony Williams as Flork 1
- Sam Smith as Dr. Azel
- Andrew Dismukes as Matt
- Lennon Parham as Flork
- Bowen Yang as Bognoth
- Abbi Jacobson as Dr. Zypha
- Kemah Bob as Ovu
- Phil LaMarr as Bazoo
- Greta Lee as Audience Member 1 / Older Alien
- Grey DeLisle as Deep Cuts Councilman #1
- Tracee Ellis Ross as Dr. K / Mysoon
- Cirocco Dunlap
- Jay Ellis as Flim
- Christian Culkin
- Jo Firestone
- Macaulay Culkin
- Shane Culkin
- Jessica Lowe as Luxex
- Rory Culkin
- John Waters
The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 27, 2025.