The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2: Full list of voice cast and characters explored

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 is set to release on May 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. From complex cases to trials that test them, popular surgeon besties Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak bring a new set of tales in eight episodes this coming season.

Ad

In the first season, the surgeon pals explored some of the most complicated cases, which were unheard of. Hilarious encounters and an entertaining plot were the highlights of season 1. Continuing this in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2, the series will follow the growing fame of Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, with dangers approaching their doorstep in the form of a cyborg journalist.

The show features a diverse voice cast, including popular names such as Keke Palmer, Stephanie Hsu, Kieran Culkin, Natasha Lyonne, Sam Smith, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, Bowen Yang, John Waters, and more.

Ad

Trending

Exploring cast and characters of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2

Stephanie Hsu as Dr. Sleech

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Stephanie Hsu returns as Dr. Sleech in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2. Dr. Sleech is one of the show's protagonists, working as a surgeon with her friend, Dr. Klak. She has a fun-loving and bold demeanor. In the first season, her character focused on exploring relationships and all that comes with them. Season 2 puts more focus on Sleech, as a cyborg journalist begins unraveling her past.

Ad

Owing to the diverse roles she has played in her career, American actress Stephanie Hsu has become a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her roles as Joy Wang and Jobu Tupaki in Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022), which earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her other notable works include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2019-2023), The Path (2016-2018), The Wild Robot (2024), and more.

Keke Palmer as Dr. Klak

Ad

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Keke Palmer voices Dr. Klak in both seasons of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Her character contrasts with her best friend, Sleech, but they both complement each other well in their adventures. Klak struggles with anxiety, which also affects her bond with her mother. While she and Sleech work on curing her anxiety, Klak puts a strong foot forward in treating the most difficult of cases in the show.

Ad

Keke Palmer is an American actress, singer, and producer with prominent films, series, and music releases under her name. Known for her roles in Alice (2022) and Pimp (2018), she has also shown her voice acting skills in works such as Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), Big Mouth (20121-2025), Human Resources (2022-2023), and more.

Also read: How many episodes are in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2? Details explored

Kieran Culkin as Dr. Plowp

Ad

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Kieran Culkin returns as the voice of Dr. Plowp in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2. A coworker of Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, Dr. Plowp brings uniqueness to the series with his shy personality. He is the love interest of Dr. Sleech in the first season. His empathetic nature and soft character make him one of the show's prominent characters.

Ad

Kieran Culkin has been acting since a young age and is known for his unique performances across films, series, and theater. He has several awards to his name, such as the Academy Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, BAFTA Awards, and more. His notable works include A Real Pain (2024), Succession (2018-2023), Igby Goes Down (2002), and more.

Natasha Lyonne as Nurse Tup

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

The character of Nurse Tup is voiced by Natasha Lyonne. She works alongside Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak in the hospital. While she appears to dislike everyone at her workplace, Nurse Tup's comic flair and occasional emotional depth make her a standout character in the series. Viewers are eager to see how her role pans out in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2.

Ad

American actress, director, and producer Natasha Lyonne is known for her varied characters, primarily in the comedy genre. Beginning her acting career at the age of seven, she has worked in several shows and movies.

Some of her works include Poker Face seasons 1 and 2 (2023-2025), Orange Is the New Black (2012-2019), American Pie (1999), and more. Her voice acting projects include What I...? (2024), Bless the Harts (2020), Big Mouth (2017-2025), The Simpsons (1989-present), and more.

Ad

Sam Smith as Dr. Azel

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

Singer Sam Smith voices Dr. Azel in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2. They also appeared in the first season, lending their vocal talents to the sci-fi comedy series. Dr. Azel had a romantic past with the Klak, with unresolved issues between them creating tension. Working at the best hospital in the galaxy, Azel's character adds more intriguing twists to the show's plot.

Ad

English singer and songwriter Sam Smith is a renowned personality in the pop music genre. Their musical projects have earned them several accolades, including Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and more.

Smith also holds several records for album sales and song performance on global music charts. Some of their popular songs include Unholy (feat. Kim Petras), Stay With Me, I'm Not The Only One, Too Good At Goodbyes, etc.

Ad

Also read: The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 recap: All to known before season 2 airs

Maya Rudolph as Dr. Vlam

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Maya Rudolph voices the supporting character, Dr. Vlam. As a robotic medical intern, Vlam is enthusiastic about her role and building connections with humans. The character's humane touch makes Maya's character a standout in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2.

Ad

Maya Rudolph is a renowned, Emmy-winning American actress with several iconic film and show roles to her name. She made her acting debut on Saturday Night Live in 2000 and has since starred in several projects such as Loot (2022-2024), Disenchanted (2022), Bridesmaids (2011), and more.

She is an award-winning voice actress, lending her voice to several characters in projects such as Shrek the Third (2007), Big Hero 6 (2014), The Emoji Movie (2017), Luca (2021), Big Mouth (2017-2025), and more.

Ad

Additional voice actors in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 (Image via YouTube/@PrimeVideo)

The series also features several actors in supporting roles who add depth to the story. Created by Cirocco Dunlap, Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne serve as its executive producers. Additional voice actors who bring various characters to life include:

Ad

Abbi Jacobson

Bowen Yang

John Waters

Tracee Ellis Ross

Andrew Dismukes

Gary Anthony Williams

Lennon Parham

Jay Ellis

Kemah Bob

Watch The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More