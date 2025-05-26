The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 airs

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024. The series gained considerable acclaim from critics and audiences upon its release, which led to its renewal. Season 2 of the animated science fiction comedy is scheduled to be released on the same streaming platform on May 27, 2025.

Those who watched The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 would be aware that it grapples with some sensitive topics, including mental health issues, identity, friendships, and relationships.

In the concluding episode of the show's inaugural season, some of these were put to the test as Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak attempted to save Larvin and others like him from the harmful mutation that was causing worms like them to behave in detrimental ways. In the end, the duo was able to help the worms while also successfully developing a cure for anxiety, which seems to work on some people.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 ended with Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak developing an anxiety cure that partially works

In the last few episodes of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1, Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak were on opposite sides when deciding what must be done to the mutated worm after capturing it. While Dr. Sleech believed that they should kill the worms, Dr. Klak wanted to harness them to create a cure for anxiety.

Henceforth, through a series of events, Dr. Klak and Dr. Sleech joined forces and worked towards removing the mutation from the worms that was causing them to behave in absurd ways. They then attempted to extract a cure for anxiety from those worms.

When the cure was put to the test, it was observed that it did not work on everyone. For instance, Dr. Klak, who was keen on getting a cure for the mental health issue she was facing, did not have any luck with it.

The show attributed the same to the existence of scar tissue in Dr. Klak's brain. The same emerged when he had put Larvin inside his brain, leading to permanent damage to the tissues of his brain cells.

About The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1

Set in the year 14002 in the Ergulon Galaxy, The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 centers on two doctor alien friends, Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak. The duo is passionate about what they do, but are not guided just by that. Despite being aliens, they have a human aspect attached to them, making them treat problems beyond the ordinary.

The official synopsis for the show's first season by Amazon MGM Studios reads:

"The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak—aliens, best friends, and intergalactically renowned surgeons—as they tackle anxiety-eating parasites, illegal time loops, and deep-space STIs."

It continues:

"In Season One, doctors Sleech and Klak take on a highly dangerous and potentially groundbreaking case and, in doing so, put existence itself in jeopardy. Although considering their dismal personal lives, oblivion might be an improvement."

All episodes of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

