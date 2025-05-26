Big Mouth season 7 recap: All to know before watching season 8

Big Mouth season 7 is the latest installment of the animated series that follows the chaotic and emotional journey of adolescence. With season 8 now streaming on Netflix as the final chapter, viewers are revisiting the key moments of Big Mouth season 7 to prepare for the show’s conclusion. The season continues to explore the lives of middle schoolers dealing with puberty, friendships, and identity through a comedic and often surreal lens.

Ad

Big Mouth season 7 begins with the characters stepping into eighth grade, facing a wave of personal changes and growing responsibilities. The season spans the final two months of eighth grade and continues into the summer, concluding with the first day of high school. As the characters say goodbye to their middle school lives, they encounter moments of fear, uncertainty, and transformation.

The season focuses on themes of change and emotional growth, setting the tone for the final season. This recap will walk through the major developments, character arcs, and finale moments that defined Big Mouth season 7.

Ad

Trending

Big Mouth season 7 begins with eighth grade

Andrew and Jessi react nervously during their eighth-grade graduation ceremony, marking the end of their middle school journey. (Image via Netflix)

Big Mouth season 7 starts as the students of Bridgeton Middle prepare to enter eighth grade. Jessi is still adjusting to her new school, Missy returns from summer break with growing self-confidence, and Andrew continues to overanalyze every social interaction. Nick is shown trying to keep up with his evolving friend group while dealing with his usual insecurities.

Ad

The characters are no longer just learning about puberty but beginning to reflect on what it means to grow up. Coach Steve takes on a new role, and Jay is once again caught between emotional confusion and chaotic behavior. Jay ends up in summer school with Coach Steve, while Elijah learns to embrace self-discovery despite being asexual. Nick eventually transfers to a private school, foreshadowing a shift in his friendship with Andrew.

Ad

Big Mouth season 7 explores identity and personal growth

Missy struggles with overwhelming anxiety as her parents try to comfort her before her first day of high school. (Image via Netflix)

As Big Mouth season 7 progresses, identity and emotional maturity come into sharper focus. Missy struggles with anxiety and the fear of growing up, ultimately confronting a creature called Dread that symbolizes her overwhelming emotions. With support from her parents, Missy chooses to be homeschooled, at least temporarily, as a way to manage her discomfort.

Ad

Jessi navigates high school social pressures, forming an uneasy alliance with an older student named Lulu. After reconciling with Lulu and realizing she no longer relates to her old friend group, Jessi chooses to align herself with a new crowd that reflects her current outlook. Meanwhile, Matthew and Caleb form a meaningful friendship while working together on the school newscast and supporting each other through personal challenges.

New characters are introduced throughout Big Mouth season 7, including Ocean, a flamboyant singer, and Lulu, a high school bully with a vulnerable side. Nick encounters Danni, a bold new love interest at his new school, influenced by her hormone monstress Megan. These characters bring fresh dynamics that shape the group’s evolving identity.

Ad

Big Mouth season 7 finale sets the stage for season 8

Andrew is haunted by various versions of himself while confronting the consequences of his past behavior. (Image via Netflix)

In the final episode of Big Mouth season 7, the group prepares to enter high school. The finale includes a vision of a white light approaching the students, symbolizing the uncertainty and promise of the future. This scene acts as a bridge between past and present, with the Hormone Monsters observing the transition from childhood to adolescence.

Ad

Nick reveals that he will be attending Cobblestone Academy, a decision made by his parents after a troubling incident involving Nick and Andrew experimenting with drugs. The change strains Nick and Andrew’s friendship. At Cobblestone, Nick befriends a new student named Andrew, setting up a rivalry between the two Andrews that will likely carry over into the final season.

Andrew is forced to reckon with his past behavior, including an incident involving Timon, the girlfriend of an older student. Haunted by visions of his past and future selves, Andrew ultimately learns that growth comes through accountability. He apologizes sincerely, marking a turning point in his emotional development.

Ad

The finale ends with each character entering high school with unresolved issues and growing independence. Jay reconnects with Lola, hinting at a possible reconciliation. Matthew joins the Queer Choir and strengthens his bond with Caleb. The final scenes leave room for character arcs to continue evolving in Big Mouth season 8.

Big Mouth season 7 covers the end of middle school and the beginning of high school, marking a significant transition for all characters. With new challenges, evolving relationships, and emotional growth, the season sets up the series’ final act. For those planning to start the new season, revisiting these developments can help connect the emotional and narrative threads.

Big Mouth season 8 is now streaming on Netflix. Catch up on more Big Mouth coverage, including character breakdowns and finale explainers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More