Who voices worm in Big Mouth? Meet the voice actor behind the character

Big Mouth is a coming-of-age animated series that explores the challenges and experiences a group of adolescent children face as they navigate puberty. The eighth season of the series was released on May 23, 2025.

The latest season continues this story, with the main cast exploring everything high school life has to offer. Created by Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, Andrew Goldberg, and Jennifer Flackett, the series originally premiered in 2017.

The show features a range of voice actors, including Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, John Mulaney, Ayo Edebiri, and more. Keke Palmer voices Rochelle, the hate worm in Big Mouth.

American actress and singer Keke Palmer has lent her voice to the character of Rochelle, the hate worm in Big Mouth. Rochelle is the hate worm of Missy Foreman-Greenwald. Hate worms and love bugs were introduced as significant parts of the series that intensify the characters' emotions.

Rochelle, with her striking personality and comic nuances, made her first appearance in season 5 of the series. Missy becomes infuriated when Jessi and Ali grow close as friends. As emotions of anger and frustration fill Missy's mind, Rochelle becomes a hate worm, intensifying her negative emotions.

Keke Palmer's Rochelle later becomes a love bug in Human Resources seasons 1 and 2, the spin-off series of Big Mouth. Assigned to Doug Fredrick, Rochelle plays a central role in both seasons of the series.

All about Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer is a renowned American personality in the entertainment industry. She is an actress, singer, and producer who has worked on several projects since 2004. With her acting in varied films and series, she has received several accolades, including nominations and wins at the Primetime Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and more.

She made her film debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004), but it was her role as Akeelah Anderson in Akeelah and the Bee (2006) that became a fan favorite. Other notable films in her career include Nope (2022), Alice (2022), Pimp (2018), Ice Age: Collision Course (2016), Madea's Family Reunion (2006), and more.

Keke Palmer has also made her mark on television with roles in a range of genres. Some of the shows she has appeared in include Scream Queens (2015-2016), Berlin Station (2017-2019), Scream (2019), and more.

She released her debut studio album, So Uncool, in 2007. In addition to her solo releases, she has performed songs for several movies. Some famous songs from her discography include GIANTS, We Are - From "Ice Age: Continental Drift"/Theme, Man In The Mirror, and more. More recently, she released the track, My Confession, on May 9, 2025.

Keke Palmer has also graced the Broadway stage in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (2014-2015). She has hosted several shows, including Password, Strahan, Sara and Keke, and Just Keke.

Her voice work in Big Mouth and its spin-off series Human Resources has become a highlight for viewers. With her diverse acting experience and musical projects, her vocal performance as Rochelle, the hate worm, stands out in the show.

Watch all seasons of Big Mouth on Netflix.

