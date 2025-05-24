Is there going to be Big Mouth season 9? Renewal status and more explored 

Big Mouth season 8 was released on Netflix with all ten episodes on May 23, 2025. It is the final season of the adult animated coming-of-age sitcom, which premiered in 2017, and is the longest scripted series in Netflix history with 81 episodes. It has also spawned the spin-off series, Human Resources.

In a press release dated April 25, 2023, Netflix confirmed that Big Mouth would conclude with season 8. As no further renewal announcements have been made, Big Mouth season 9 is not in development.

Nick Kroll on why Big Mouth will end with season 8

Big Mouth season 8 has wrapped up the storylines of its characters as they transition to high school and face new challenges. In an interview with The Wrap published on June 11, 2024, co-creator and voice-actor Nick Kroll revealed why the decision to end the story with season 8 was made.

"We didn’t ever think this was a show that should go on forever. [...] We always knew that and wanted to not diminish the characters by keeping them stagnant. It’s been gratifying to try to complete those stories," he said.

Kroll also stated that it would be a "disservice" to fans to continue the story beyond season 8 because adolescence is a phase in everyone's life, and taking the story further would mean freezing the characters in time indefinitely.

What is the premise of Big Mouth?

Created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, Big Mouth follows a group of middle school friends as they navigate puberty's confusing, awkward, and often hilarious challenges.

Set in the fictional town in New York, the show sees Nick Birch, Andrew Glouberman, and their friends dealing with various aspects of adolescence, such as changing bodies, s*xual curiosity, emotional outbursts, and social anxiety.

Numerous anthropomorphic creatures like Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards, and Anxiety Mosquitos also appear in the show.

A look at Big Mouth season 8

Season 8 of the show follows the group of friends as they enter high school and face a new set of challenges. These include learning how to drive, experimenting with substances, navigating s*xual experiences, encountering adult content, grappling with cancel culture, ongoing bodily changes, and the uncertainties of their future.

Nick is sent to a private school, while Andrew has a tough start to high school. The best friends navigate through their evolving friendship. Missy gets overwhelmed with high school and tries to convince her parents to homeschool.

Jessi continues to explore her attraction towards women as she becomes acquainted with the stoner crowd. Matthew has a great time as a member of the Queer Choir and his relationship with his parents evolves. Jay graduates after summer school.

The main voice cast includes Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jordan Peele, and Andrew Rannells.

Season 8 also features numerous guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, Nathan Fillion, Billy Porter, Keke Palmer, Thandiwe Newton, Ali Wong, Quinta Brunson, Holly Hunter, Natasha Lyonne and several others.

Nick Kroll's personal experiences inspired Nick Birch's story

In Big Mouth, Nick Birch has long struggled with the late onset of puberty. That finally shifts in season 8, when he experiences a growth spurt and begins to feel more in sync with his friends. In an interview with IMDb in May 2025, Nick Kroll reflected on how his personal experiences inspired Nick Birch's story.

"I was the youngest of my family. I hit puberty very late. I was, in my own mind, pretty charming, simultaneously, I think pretty insecure and constantly comparing myself to my friends and others because I was really small. There was a number of storylines in the show that do reflect elements of my personal experience, for sure," he said.

Kroll stated that he had "no regrets" about exploring his own experiences in the show. He claimed that it was "liberating and therapeutic" to understand what was happening to him and how those experiences affected him as an adult.

Big Mouth season 8 is available to stream on Netflix.

