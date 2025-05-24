Big Mouth season 8 soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

Big Mouth season 8 started on May 23, 2025, and it is a popular adult animated coming-of-age sitcom on Netflix. This show, which was made by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, has made people laugh since 2017 with its honest looks at puberty and strong humor. The eighth season continues to follow the crazy and funny lives of middle schoolers as they enter adolescence.

Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman are best friends, and this season follows them as they deal with typical teen problems like being awkward, coming out as gay, and growing emotionally. The show takes place in Westchester County, New York, and has a cast of strange characters, such as the hormone monsters and other made-up creatures that represent human emotions.

One of the best things about Big Mouth season 8 is its music. Netflix Music put out an album with original songs from the show. The songs were written by Mark Rivers and performed by Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, and Billy Porter. This soundtrack suits the show's funny and sad moods and adds musical flair to the last season.

Big Mouth season 8 soundtrack: List of all songs in the series

Big Mouth season 8 soundtrack includes 16 songs with a total runtime of approximately 30 minutes.

Big Mouth’s Going to High School! (2:16) – Billy Porter, Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll & Mark Rivers

Weird Green Wonderful You (1:36) – John Mulaney & Rosie Perez

Whatever You’re Into (2:03) – Larry Owens, Nick Kroll & Mark Rivers

Cycle of My Life (2:10) – Skyla l’Lece & Crissy Guerrero

Bad Hookup (1:49) – Nick Kroll, Zazie Beetz & Mark Rivers

The World is a Jerk-Offer’s Dream (1:24) – John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, Mark Rivers & Crissy Guerrero

The World is a Jerk-Offier’s Dream (Reprise) (0:27) – John Mulaney & Nick Kroll

It’s a Condo, Not a House (1:16) – Billy Porter, Jessica Chaffin, Mark Rivers, Reid Bruton, Crissy Guerrero, Lisa Valenzuela & J Valerione

How Can I Tell You (2:42) – Franny FL

Pussy Don’t Lie (2:23) – Megan Thee Stallion

Mouthful of Manhood (1:55) – Nick Kroll, Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter & Mark Rivers

Esperando Pelitos (2:58) – Lin-Manuel Miranda feat. Robin De Jesús & Pj Sin Suela

Badi Baddy (1:24) – Sofia Ashraf

Big Mouth’s Going to High School…Really! (2:09) – Andrew Rannells, Nick Kroll, Jessi Klein, Ayo Edebiri, Jason Mantzoukas & Patrick Page

Dirty Dick Patriots (1:42) – Mark Rivers

Is It Normal? (2:30) – Various Performers

About the Music Composer

Mark Rivers is the main composer of Big Mouth season 8. He has crafted the musical pieces to fit the comedic and emotional themes. Rivers and the voice actors on the show work together to make funny and relatable songs.

His compositions use a lot of different musical styles, which makes the soundtrack interesting and lively. Other than Big Mouth, rivers have been a part of projects like Mary Shelley's Frankenhole (2010) and Anomalisa (2015).

Plot of Big Mouth season 8

Big Mouth season 8 is about Nick Birch, Andrew Glouberman, and their friends as they go through the difficult times of puberty. It shows that puberty is more than just changes in the body; it's also a rough time for the mind and emotions.

The hormone monsters, Maurice, Connie, and Mona, are important because they affect what the kids want, how they feel, and what they decide to do. Their over-the-top advice and meddling often make everyday things more difficult.

During the season, the characters deal with issues like friendship, sexuality, and accepting themselves. Missy struggles with her sense of self-worth, Jessi deals with her changing feelings, and Andrew struggles with his doubts.

The show has both silly and honest moments of vulnerability, which are true to the experiences of teens. Supportive characters like the Shame Wizard, Depression Kitty, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito show how teens deal with mental health problems.

Many storylines come to an end in the last season. The kids learn to deal with change, understand how others feel, and accept how they are changing. Not a single taboo subject is avoided by the show as they deal with them with wit and care.

Big Mouth season 8 is available to stream on Netflix.

