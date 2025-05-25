How many episodes are there in Big Mouth season 8? Explained

Big Mouth season 8 premiered on May 23, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. This final season continues the story of the beloved adult animated coming-of-age sitcom. Fans can watch all of the episodes on Netflix, which has been hosting the show since it started in 2017.

There are a total of 10 episodes in Big Mouth season 8. All of this season's episodes came out at the same time, so fans could watch the last few episodes back to back.

The show is about a group of teens who live in the suburbs of New York, and is mostly about Nick Birch and Andrew Glouberman. They deal with the problems that come with puberty, like feeling awkward about s*x, m*sturb*tion, and mood swings.

The series also has creative characters like hormone monsters and other supernatural beings that stand for human feelings. These characters help and hurt the teens on their journey, which is what makes the show a mix of comedy and provides a real look at growing up.

The episode count of Big Mouth season 8

Big Mouth season 8 contains 10 episodes in its first and only part. Each episode lasts around 27 to 32 minutes, providing a quick yet thorough insight into the characters' lives. This format has been consistent throughout the series, maintaining its rhythm of concise storytelling paired with humor.

Episode Number Episode Name Episode 1 Homecumming Episode 2 Cliques, Pricks, and Sonic’s Dick Episode 3 Why Do We Go Through Puberty? Episode 4 Lola Skumpy: License to Drive Episode 5 Am I Smoking Too Much Weed? Episode 6 Everyone Watches P*rn

Episode 7 Have Some Goddamn Compassion Episode 8 Horny Talky Yes Please Episode 9 Everything We Forgot to Tell You About S*x Episode 10 The Great Unknown

Synopses of the episodes

Episode 1

With a big dance approaching, FOMO's everywhere: Missy misses school, Matthew dives into the deep end, and Andrew suspects that Other Andrew is evil.

Episode 2

Jessi and Jay pair up to parent a melon "baby," Missy faces her fears, and Nick and Other Andrew try to fit in with a group of ultra-rich kids.

Episode 3

As Nick has a sudden growth spurt, Ms. Dunn takes the class inside the body of a teenager to learn about puberty.

Episode 4

A reckless Lola gets behind the wheel, and Jessi and her mom have a really big fight. Nick's mother finds his "special shirt" while cleaning his room.

Episode 5

Depression Kitty convinces an anxious Jessi to care less. Nick attracts Devin's attention, and the Robotics Club takes an overnight field trip.

Episode 6

Matthew explores his s*xual preferences, Nick says the wrong thing, and Missy uses Andrew to make Nate jealous. Jessi finds a surprise on Camden's phone.

Episode 7

Connie recruits a Compassion Pachyderm to teach the kids how to see things from another point of view. Andrew sets out to steal Missy's man.

Episode 8

Missy's Lovebug steps in to solve a problem, and Jessi practices enthusiastic consent. Nick tries life without p*rn. Lola gives Jay's dog a makeover.

Episode 9

In honor of the show's next-to-last episode, Maury and Connie dive into the "Big Mouth" mailbag to answer curious fans' burning questions.

Episode 10

As the kids creep closer to adulthood, a memorable finale takes them back to where it all began, to say goodbye and face the future.

Production, direction, and cast

Big Mouth season 8 was directed by Henrique Jardim, Paul Scarlata, Ross Bradley, and Alex Salyer, among others. The writers include Andrew Goldberg, Mitra Jouhari, Victor Quinaz, Jess Dweck, and several additional talented contributors.

The series was created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. Voice actors such as Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, and Maya Rudolph return to bring life to the characters.

The production team maintained the show’s signature animation style and humor, while also deepening the emotional aspects of the story. The final season’s cast includes recurring and guest voices, with new characters introduced to expand the narrative.

Big Mouth season 8 and all the previous seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.

