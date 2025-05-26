How many episodes are in The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2? Details explored

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 will be available on Prime Video on May 27, 2025. It will continue the show's strange journey through space and medical nonsense. Aliens Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak will be back in this adult animated science fiction comedy. The second season has eight episodes, each showing how the universe's second-worst hospital deals with new medical chaos and existential crises.

The show, created by Cirocco Dunlap, debuted on February 23, 2024, and was praised for its unique mix of dark humor, emotional depth, and psychedelic visuals. Season 2 will go even deeper, with weird alien patients, darker secrets, and funny family drama.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 follows Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak, two best friends and surgeons. They treat strange illnesses from other galaxies while also dealing with their own mental health problems and the difficulties of their friendship.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 releases on May 27, 2025

A still from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Image via Prime Video/X)

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 features 8 episodes in total. The eight episodes are titled Deep Cuts, Episode #2.2, Lone Space Wolf, Should We Buy a Spaceship That's Also a Can Opener?, This Is Why I Don't Go to Parties, Zoik Zoik Zoik!, Welcome to Pweek, and, Sedate That Tentacle!

Like the first season, all episodes will drop together on Prime Video on May 27. Each episode is expected to continue the show’s mix of humor, sci-fi drama, and emotional storytelling.

Region Release Day & Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 1:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 4:00 am Brazil (BRT) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 5:00 am United Kingdom (BST) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 9:00 am Central Europe (CET) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 10:00 am India (IST) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 10:00 am Philippines (PHT) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 4:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 5:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) Tuesday, May 27, 2025 7:00 pm

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 1 recap

Viewers meet alien surgeons Dr. Sleech and Dr. Klak in season 1 of The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy. Their missions to treat people all over the galaxy are similar to the emotional and mental problems people face in real life.

Strange illnesses that happen in space, workplace drama, and deeper mental health commentary were all part of the show, with Dr. Klak's battle with anxiety getting a lot of attention.

In order to get rid of her anxiety, Klak implants a parasitic worm into her brain, which is a major plot point. It turns out that this worm, Larvin, is part of a mutated species that was harmed by toxic waste from the UniYum corporation.

Larvin's past shows how a species went from being peaceful helpers to an endless source of danger. As Larvin starts to cause trouble, Sleech, Klak, and their coworkers step in to stop him, but they are eventually eaten by the worm.

Inside Larvin, they take away the mutation from his children, creating a new way to treat anxiety. Klak, on the other hand, can't benefit because her brain is damaged. She comes to terms with her illness, showing that getting better doesn't always mean making changes. Sometimes it just means accepting what is. Larvin gives up his life to give his species hope, and Sleech and Klak are praised as heroes.

The baby worms' anti-UniYum feelings at the end of season 1 hinted at possible future conflicts and a darker tone.

What to expect from The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2

Expand Tweet

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 is set to dive into Dr. Sleech’s backstory as a cyborg journalist uncovers dark events from her past. In the new episodes, there will be new alien diseases, strange medical treatments like mind control therapy, and strange space creatures.

As Klak continues to deal with her anxiety and both doctors deal with the effects of season 1, the show will become more emotional.

Including Stephanie Hsu, Keke Palmer, Natasha Lyonne, and Sam Smith, the whole voice cast is back. There are also new guest stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Bowen Yang. There will be more fast-paced satire, touching moments, and sharp commentary on mental health and corporate greed in season 2.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy season 2 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

