Legendary comic book writer Peter David, known for Incredible Hulk and Spider-Man 2099, passes away at 68

Peter David is most widely known for his award-winning 12-year run as the writer of The Incredible Hulk. His other notable works include Aquaman, Supergirl, Spider-Man, Young Justice, and Spider-Man 2099.

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, David's friend and fellow author, Keith R.A. DeCandido, took to Facebook to announce that he had passed away, writing:

"Just got the news that Peter David finally lost his rather lengthy battle with his failing physical form last night."

DeCandido recalled that he and David first met 35 years ago when the latter appeared on The Chronic Rift public access show. He expressed how they became close friends over the years.

"I have a lot to say about him, but right now I'm just sad that I won't get to enjoy his delightfully smart and funny presence ever again," DeCandido wrote.

The Facebook post also featured a photo of Peter David with Harlan Ellison, who served as David's best man at his wedding to Kathleen O'Shea. Addressing the picture, DeCandido wrote that it was one of his favorites from the wedding.

Peter David's GoFundMe page was restarted months before his death

According to reports by Comic Book Resources, in 2022, Peter David's family friend Graham Murphy started a GoFundMe page on behalf of David's wife. The fundraiser aimed to help the family cover the medical expenses after the author suffered from kidney failure, another series of strokes, and a mild heart attack. The page was closed, and a new one was started in March 2025.

The most recent update on the GoFundMe page was posted on May 20, 2025. Kathleen David wrote:

"Due to his inability to cough or clear his throat, he is temporarily on a ventilator. His color is much better and he is moving his limbs which is a good sign. He is under light sedation to keep him from fighting the tube down his throat."

Graham Murphy stated on the new GoFundMe page that they had to restart it because Medicaid had dropped David after taking care of his "Long Term Disability" for more than a year.

Peter David was offered to work on The Incredible Hulk when he least expected it

Born in 1956, Peter David first developed an interest in comics when he was five. By age 12, he began aspiring to become a writer and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from New York University. After giving up on a career in writing, he began working in book publishing.

In the early 1980s, David began working as the Direct Sales Manager for Marvel Comics. About half a decade later, editor Bob Harras offered him the opportunity to write The Incredible Hulk.

In his blog, Peter David.net, published on June 21, 2012, Peter David posted an excerpt from Comics Buyer’s Guide #1244, which was originally published in September 1997.

"Over a decade ago, I was sales manager at Marvel Comics when editor Bob Harras trotted into my office one day, plopped down in the chair opposite my desk, and said, "Would you be interested in writing The Incredible Hulk?" To this day, I’m not entirely certain why he asked me," David wrote.

David also recalled how his work on Spectacular Spider-Man stirred up a lot of controversy. It was because, as claimed by David, the editorial department did not appreciate someone from sales crossing over to that department.

He wrote:

"In fact, editorial pressure (by editors no longer there) resulted in my being fired off of Spec Spidey, so I figured that my short writing career at Marvel Comics was pretty much over. Yet there was Bob Harras, asking me if I’d be interested in taking on one of Marvel’s oldest and—frankly—most limited characters."

David wrote The Incredible Hulk for 11 years, from 1987 to 1998. He returned as the comic's writer in 2005 for a year.

Peter David is survived by his wife, Kathleen David, and his daughters, Ariel, Shana, Gwen, and Caroline David.

