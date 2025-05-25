7 movies to watch if you liked Lilo & Stitch (2025)

Lilo & Stitch (2025) is a live-action remake of the 2002 classic Disney animation about a lonely little girl named Lilo and a chaotic alien who crash-lands on Earth, changing Lilo's life for good. Together, Lilo and her new companion navigate life, friendship, and the joys of found families. The movie stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai in her feature debut.

Ad

The director of the original, Chris Sanders, also voiced Stitch in both movies, marking a memorable comeback. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the live-action remake expanded on the original premise, introducing new characters like Tūtū (Amy Hill) and deeper backstories for existing ones like Nani (Sydney Agudong), Lilo's sister.

For fans of the newest adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, here are similar movies to enjoy.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

Paddington, The Iron Giant, and other heartwarming movies for Lilo & Stitch fans

1) The Iron Giant (1999)

Hogarth and the Iron Giant (Image via Prime Video)

In 1957, a young Hogarth Hues' (Eli Marienthal) life turns upside down when he discovers an alien shaped like a robot (voiced by Vin Diesel) in his town, Rockwell, off the coast of Maine.

Ad

When he realizes that the government is after his new friend because he might be a threat to intelligence, he teams up with beatnik artist Dean McCoppin (Harry Connick Jr.) to keep the gentle giant safe.

Directed by Brad Bird and based on Ted Hughes' book, this sci-fi animation is a must-watch for fans of nostalgic fantasies with children, aliens, and unlikely friendships in movies like Lilo & Stitch.

It is considered a hidden gem for its nuanced and unique premise, gathering a cult following years after it failed to perform at the box office.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Paddington (2014)

Ben Whishaw voices Paddington (Image via Prime Video)

An anthropomorphic bear from the jungles of Peru makes its way to London's bustling streets looking for a British explorer who befriended its aunt and uncle.

Ad

The Browns adopt him and name him Paddington, and they go on a quest to find the explorer. Their only clue? The explorer's hat he left behind all those years ago.

Live-action animation, check. Endearing fantastical characters, check. A heart-warming story of adventure and friendship, check! Fans of Lilo & Stitch, buckle up for an emotional and whimsical journey with the Paddington franchise. Directed by Paul King, the movie has something for kids and adults alike.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Moana (2016)

The characters in Moana (Image via JioHotstar)

Strong, witty, and determined Moana (Auliʻi Cravalho) is the daughter of a coastal village chief. When the ocean chooses her to save Montunui from blight, she embarks on a journey to return Goddess Te Fiti's stolen heart and save her people. She finds Maui (Dwayne Johnson), the wily demigod who stole the heart in the first place.

Ad

Fans of the authentic portrayal of Hawaiian culture in Lilo & Stitch will enjoy the nuanced representation of Polynesian people in this animated musical adventure. Directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, the movie takes inspiration from Polynesian (particularly Samoan) myths. Bonus, silly and chaotic animals just like Stitch!

Where to watch: Disney+

4) If (2024)

Promotional poster of If (Image via Prime Video)

12-year-old Bea's (Cailey Fleming) life takes a turn for the worse when her mother passes away and her father (John Krasinski) requires heart surgery.

Ad

When she moves into her grandmother's house in New York, she comes across unfamiliar creatures--forgotten imaginary friends-- and goes on a quest to return them to their human friends who have forgotten them as adults.

At their core, Lilo & Stitch and If are both stories about loneliness and finding community in the most unlikely places. These live-action features focus on the simple feeling of connection by pushing the boundaries of imagination to give fans heartwarming entertainment.

Ad

Where to watch: Prime Video

5) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic (Image via Netflix)

Sonic (Ben Schwartz), an anthropomorphic alien hedgehog with supersonic speed, finds refuge on Earth after a tribe tries to steal his powers. But trouble follows him as an evil scientist named Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey) tries to capture him for personal gain.

Ad

Sonic teams up with Green Hills Sheriff Tom Wachowski (James Marsden) to thwart his plans.

Fans looking for more live-action animations like Lilo & Stitch with memorable alien characters, a zest for adventure, and non-stop entertainment will love Sonic's antics in this movie. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie got critical and commercial acclaim, becoming a whole franchise.

Where to watch: Netflix

6) Wild Robot (2024)

A still from The Wild Robot (Image via JioHotstar)

Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), a robot programmed to help humans with their household needs, crash-lands in the middle of a jungle. Many mishaps later, she adopts Brightbill (Kit Connor), the sole surviving gosling egg, and raises her along with cunning fox Fink (Pedro Pascal), forgetting her pre-programmed ways and becoming one with the wild.

Ad

With direction and screenplay by Chris Sanders, the movie received wide critical acclaim, becoming an instant fan favorite. It won many awards and was nominated for 3 Oscars. Themes like found family, identity, and connection are common in Lilo & Stitch and Wild Robot.

Where to watch: Disney+

7) Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

The cast of Wreck-It Ralph (Image via JioHotstar)

Ralph (John C. Reilly) is the bad guy with superhuman strength in an arcade video game. But in reality, he's a soft-hearted character who just wants to be the hero. When his quest to reinvent himself goes south, Ralph must do what it takes to fix the situation that has gone out of control.

Ad

A chaotic character meets a sweet little child, and the duo go on an adventure. Sound familiar? Wreck-It Ralph and Lilo & Stitch are movies about knowing who each character is on the inside, irrespective of where they come from. Directed by Rich Moore, this movie is great for fans looking for a heartwarming watch.

Where to watch: Disney+

Watch Lilo & Stitch (2002) on Disney+ and catch the new movie in theaters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More