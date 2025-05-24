Disney’s Live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025): Full list of cast and characters 

Lilo & Stitch, that released in theatres across the United States on May 23, 2025, is a live-action version of the 2002 animated science fiction comedy film of the same name. It is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp from a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes.
The film tells the story of a fugitive alien, Stitch, who forms an unusual friendship with a lonely Hawaiian girl, Lilo. However, a few extraterritorial animals also arrive on Earth in pursuit of finding and catching Stitch.
Chris Sanders has returned to voice Stitch, while Lilo has been played by Maia Kealoha. The other prominent cast member is Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, who plays Nani Pelekai. The supporting cast includes Hannah Waddingham, Judge Reinhold, Zach Galifianakis, and Courtney B. Vance.
The main cast of Lilo & Stitch
Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai
Maia Kealoha has made her film debut as Lilo Pelekai, a six-year-old Native Hawaiian girl who wants a friend more than anything in the world. She had lost her parents and was living with her sister, Nani. Lilo's arrival in her life changes everything around her for good.
The young actress was one of the additional crew members in Moana 2. As per IMDb, she also engages in dancing, singing, and craftwork.
Chris Sanders as the voice of Stitch
Chris Sanders is the creator and voice of Stitch, the alien fugitive adopted by Lilo. Sanders had also voiced him in the 2002 animated version of the film. He has been with Disney for several decades and has been a collaborator on some of the company's most notable projects, such as Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King, and Mulan.
His other prominent works include How to Train Your Dragon, The Croods, and The Call of the Wild.
Sydney Elizebeth Agudong as Nani Pelekai
Sydney Elizebeth Agudong has portrayed the role of Lilo's older sister Nani Pelekai in Lilo & Stitch. The actress began her career in 2021 with a couple of short films, Turning the Tide and Cool, Awesome, and Desirable.
Soon she appeared in TV movies and series in minor roles, and even appeared in one episode of NCIS. Her notable projects include On My Block, Infamously in Love, and Trapped in the Farmhouse.
The additional cast of Lilo & Stitch
Below is the complete list of actors and the roles they play in the film:
What is Lilo & Stitch about?
The film tells a heartfelt story full of emotions and uplifting moments, while maintaining a humorous tone. Stitch's mischievous nature and Lilo's innocence keep the viewers invested in the story till the credits roll.
Here's the official synopsis of the film:
"A live-action reimagining of Disney’s 2002 animated classic, “Lilo & Stitch” is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family."
Stay tuned for more news on Lilo & Stitch and other such films and TV shows from Disney.