Where to watch The Gorge? Streaming details explored

The Gorge (2025) is available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The science fiction action thriller premiered on the platform globally on February 14, 2025, and has not received a theatrical release. It is part of Apple Original Films and distributed exclusively through Apple TV+ as a digital-first launch.

Ad

The Gorge is directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. The production involved a partnership between Skydance Media and Apple Studios. The main cast includes Miles Teller as Levi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Drasa, and Sigourney Weaver as Bartholomew. The film follows a classified mission involving two elite snipers assigned to guard a mysterious gorge, with orders to prevent any unknown threat from emerging.

The official synopsis of the film states:

Ad

Trending

"Two highly-trained operatives (Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy) are appointed to posts in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within. They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late."

Ad

The Gorge (2025) streaming platform details

Ad

The Gorge (2025) premiered globally on February 14, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV+. It became the biggest movie launch on the streaming platform to date, according to a report by Digital Spy, on April 28, 2025.

The Gorge was not released in theatres and has been promoted as a direct-to-streaming release on Apple TV+. Viewers looking to watch the film can do so by subscribing to the Apple TV+ platform, which requires a monthly subscription.

New users can access a 7-day free trial of Apple TV+. After the trial, the service is priced at $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month. Additional free trials may be available for users purchasing Apple devices or subscribing to Apple One bundles.

Ad

The film remains unavailable on DVD, Blu-ray, or other streaming platforms. There is no announced plan for rental or purchase on digital marketplaces. According to Apple’s official press site, the film is presented in English and is available with subtitles in multiple languages depending on the user’s region.

The Gorge was first announced in March 2023, and production was carried out by Skydance Media in association with Apple Studios. As of July 2025, it can be accessed through a standard Apple TV+ subscription.

Ad

What is The Gorge (2025) about?

Drasa moves through the forest during a reconnaissance mission. (Image via AppleTV)

The Gorge (2025) follows two elite snipers placed in isolation on opposite sides of a secret gorge. Levi Kane, a former U.S. Marine, and Drasa, a Lithuanian covert agent, are stationed in remote guard towers with orders to watch over the ravine without contact with the outside world.

Ad

Their mission is to prevent a mysterious threat that lies within that gorge. Over time, they begin to communicate through handwritten messages and become connected despite orders to remain silent. Levi traverses across that gorge via zip line to meet Drasa. During this encounter, he falls into it and Drasa rescues him by parachuting down.

While inside, they discover the gorge harbors mutated creatures referred to as “Hollow Men,” which are revealed to be infected former soldiers from World War II-era experiments. They uncover that it is the site of secret bioweapons research, and that a failsafe nuclear-trigger protocol called “Straydog” is ready to be activated if containment fails.

Ad

Levi and Drasa work together to survive, disable the cloaking systems and contain the threat. They escape as Straydog detonates the site. Afterwards, they quarantine themselves separately before reuniting. The film ends with their reunion overseas, hinting at a fragile hope for their future.

Is The Gorge (2025) only available on Apple TV+?

Levi explores an abandoned hidden facility . (Image via AppleTV)

At present, the film is not available outside of Apple TV+. The film was made for digital streaming only and has not received a DVD, Blu-ray, or pay-per-view release. While Apple occasionally releases selected titles on physical media, there is no confirmation of that for this film.

Ad

Apple TV+ operates globally, which makes The Gorge (2025) available in most countries where the platform functions. The language options vary depending on the user’s location. Subtitles and dubbed versions are provided in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, and German, as per Apple TV’s standard accessibility features.

The streaming release does not have a confirmed theatrical window, and Apple has not made any announcements about its availability on other platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, or Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More