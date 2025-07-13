Sonic the Hedgehog: Every movie ranked from the franchise

Sonic the Hedgehog franchise is a Paramount Pictures and Sega Sammy Group action-comedy adventure movie franchise that is based on the popular Sega video game character. The franchise, which is led mostly by director Jeff Fowler, has three films, a Knuckles spin-off (2024), and a fourth installment that will be released on March 19, 2027.

Production for the movie began in 2013 when Sony Pictures made a deal to obtain the rights to create a Sonic film. It was officially announced in 2014 as a live-action/CGI hybrid by Sony and Sega Sammy Holdings subsidiary Marza Animation Planet, renowned for creating Sonic game cutscenes.

Beginning with a retelling in Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), the series continued with Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022), including Tails and Knuckles, and broadened its focus on its videogame connection in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024) by incorporating Shadow and Sonic Adventure 2 storyline.

Here is a list of every movie in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, ranked.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Sonic the Hedgehog: Every movie ranked

3) Sonic the Hedgehog (2020)

The movie presents a different version of Sonic than in the original games (Image via Apple TV+)

Sonic the Hedgehog was a landmark in video game-based movie adaptations. While receiving overall positive reviews, particularly from gamers, it varied quite a bit from the source material of the original game.

The movie has a twist on Sonic that is not typical of the character in the classic games. Aspects like his background, arrival on Earth, and the character Longclaw (Donna Jay Fulks) were specifically designed for the movie and are not part of the original game universe.

Although the movie's plot is different from the game and comic book versions, this movie maintains the character's central personality, which still forms the basis of the adaptation.

Ben Schwartz gives the Blue Blur teenage high-energy and embodies the full personality of why the character rocks. He is absolutely the right actor to play the title character, and he has amazing chemistry with the film's villain, Doctor Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey).

The movie takes creative liberties with its source material, reimagining the characters and story to better connect with a wider audience. By blending action and humor, it expanded Sonic’s appeal beyond longtime video game fans, helping to usher the character into a new era.

At the same time, its mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling offered something enjoyable for both veteran fans and newcomers alike.

2) Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

The sequel added more characters and plots from the original games (Image via Apple TV+)

After the success of the first movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was greenlit, and Jeff Fowler was brought back to direct.

The sequel added new characters and subplots from the main games of the original series, the move towards an integration of the Sonic canon. Now that the foundation had been laid in the first movie, Fowler was then able to expand the universe by adding elements that the followers of the franchise already knew.

The sequel also allowed for easier integration of human characters, which had previously been a weakness of the original game. More emphasis was placed on Sonic and other characters in the game, making it simpler to have the story connect with the source material.

This strategy assisted in creating the overall world mythology of Sonic and stayed true to the tone of the movie series.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 picks up where the first left off, with most of the human cast having been written out temporarily by attending a wedding in Hawaii. The sequel brings in two main video game characters as well - Tails the Fox (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba).

It takes inspiration loosely from the storylines of Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles, appropriating significant aspects and events known to players.

The movie also has a great deal of visual and narrative nods to the original game franchise. There are numerous scenes, like Sonic snowboard down an avalanche, taken wholesale from in-game cutscenes.

The inclusion of Super Sonic draws directly from game lore and serves as a meaningful plot device in the movie. Introducing Tails and Knuckles added more established canon to the story, brought more character development, and expanded the franchise's future possibilities, all while staying true to the broader Sonic mythology.

1) Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

The movie features more game lore than its predecessors (Image via Apple TV+)

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is one of the most hyped since it was first announced. Of the three movies in the franchise, it is known to have more from the original game canon than the two that came before it.

The third game follows the same more dramatic story format, relying heavily on existing storylines from the Sonic series. Its focus on authentic character portrayals and developments reflects a return to the spirit of the original material.

The increased stakes in Sonic 3 are attributed in part to the introduction of Shadow the Hedgehog, voiced by Keanu Reeves. It also indicates an effort by the creative team to shift the tone and themes of the series toward a slightly more mature direction, aligning with the aging fan base.

The cast delivers consistent performances throughout the trilogy, with particular focus on the dynamic between Ben Schwartz (Sonic) and Keanu Reeves (Shadow). The portrayal of Sonic continues to support a version of the character that fits within a more mature, coming-of-age narrative.

The movie takes inspiration from the most pivotal moments in the Sonic Adventure 2 plot, such as the inclusion of Shadow's back-story and utilizing the original song Live and Learn by Crush 40 as the theme for the final battle.

The movie introduces a grim tone to the series compared to its precursors, bringing Sonic to an all-time low and featuring a climactic battle that more or less annihilates Shadow.

With post-credit scenes hinting at the appearance of Metal Sonic and Amy, the franchise teases even further growth, generating interest in upcoming installments in the series.

Interested viewers can watch Sonic the Hedgehog franchise movies on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

