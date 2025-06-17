Everything's Going to Be Great: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The drama film Everything's Going to Be Great will be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025, in the United States. The drama was written by Steven Rogers and directed by Jon S. Baird. The principal photography for the film took place in 2023 in North Bay, Ontario. Its distribution rights for the North American region were acquired by Lionsgate.
The synopsis for the film, as per Tribeca Film's official website, reads:
The Smart family's life takes a dramatic turn when tragedy forces them to confront their oversized dreams, struggles with identity, and chaotic regional theater life. Unexpected circumstances compel them to move in with Macy's estranged brother. What begins as a temporary arrangement soon unravels years of familial tension.
Everything's Going to Be Great stars Bryan Cranston, Jack Champion, and Allison Janney.
Everything's Going to Be Great release details explored
As discussed above, the drama film Everything's Going to Be Great will be released in select theaters on June 20, 2025, in the United States. The drama film has a runtime of 1 hour and 35 minutes. As per filmratings.com, it has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for language, some s*xual content/partial nudity, and brief teen alcohol use.
The drama film Everything's Going to Be Great had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 9, 2025. The annual film festival, founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff, is held each spring in New York City.
What is the film all about?
The trailer for the drama film Everything's Going to Be Great is available on the official Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Lester and Buddy Smart practising the bagpipes in their backyard. Lester's mom, Macy, interrupts them out of frustration and states bluntly that nobody sounds good while playing the bagpipes.
Buddy receives a 5-year contract to run the Barn Theater in New Jersey, which he discusses with his family. Lester agrees with his father's idea since he believes it can be good for his acting career, but his older brother, Derrick, disagrees since he has a girlfriend here in Akron. The family eventually decides to move to New Jersey.
The clip then shows the Smarts get off to a struggling start in their new lives. Lester doesn't like his new school, and the theater isn't doing any good either. Buddy and Macy also get into a confrontation with each other which is overheard by Lester. After the fight, Buddy shares a wholesome moment with his son. Due to their ongoing struggles, they are forced to move to Macy's brother's house.
The clip faded with various light-hearted scenes from the drama film as Lester tries to find his identity while his father tries his best to turn their fortune around.
Cast and crew members for the film
The drama film Everything's Going to Be Great was written by Steven Rogers and directed by Jon S. Baird. Lionsgate, Amaze Film + Television, Astute Films, Clubhouse Pictures, and eOne Films were the production companies involved in the project. Mark Wolf served as the cinematographer, and Rolfe Kent scored the music for the film.
The cast for the drama film is led by Bryan Cranston, who portrays the role of Buddy Smart, a struggling person in the show business. The cast list also includes Allison Janney as Macy Smart, Benjamin Ainsworth as Lester Smart, Jack Champion as Derrick Smart, and Chris Cooper as Walter.
According to IMDb, the drama film Everything's Going to Be Great has received a positive rating of 8.5/10 based on 43 user reviews so far.
