7 action sci-fi movies to watch like ‘Infinite’

Infinite is a science fiction action film released in 2021, written by Ian Shorr from a story by Todd Stein (based on D. Eric Maikranz's 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers). It is directed by Antoine Fuqua and features Mark Wahlberg, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien

In Infinite (2021), Evan McCauley discovers he is one of a secret group called the Infinites, people who remember their past lives when they are diagnosed with schizophrenia through unexplained powers and visions.

Born of a man called Treadway, who stole a potent artifact called "the Egg," Evan is drawn into a centuries-old struggle between the Believers, who protect life, and the Nihilists, who wish to destroy it. With his recollection, Evan is required to assist in keeping the Egg out of the wrong hands.

If viewers enjoyed watching the sci-fi action movie Infinite, here are seven other movies that explore similar themes of memory, identity, reincarnation, and futuristic technology.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Edge of Tomorrow and 6 other action sci-fi movies to watch like Infinite

1) Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt in Edge of Tomorrow (Image via Hulu)

Edge of Tomorrow is a 2014 sci-fi action movie, loosely adapted from Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt are the lead actors, and the movie takes place in a world where large parts of Europe have been invaded by an alien army.

Major William Cage (Cruise), a PR specialist, is dragged by his superiors into getting involved in a landing raid against the aliens and finds himself stuck in a time loop while he attempts to discover how to kill the invaders.

Similar to Infinite, Edge of Tomorrow is a sci-fi premise where the hero learns through repetition of lifecycles and therefore it is a fun ride to explore destiny and identity.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

2) The Old Guard (2020)

The Old Guard shares Infinite’s core premise of immortal warriors reborn across time (Image via Netflix)

The Old Guard is a 2020 superhero film directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and written by Greg Rucka, starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Veronica Ngo and Chiwetel Ejiofor, about a group of immortal mercenaries on a quest for revenge.

A hidden group of immortals who are regenerative mercenaries is revealed after a conspiracy, and they end up battling a dominant drug corporation that wants to use their powers.

As there is a new immortal born and betrayal from within the ranks, they battle the confines of their powers, their troubled histories, and the ethical burden of their lives while trying to remain concealed and complete their objective in the world.

Old Guard has the same fundamental premise as Infinite of reincarnated warriors throughout history. Old Guard mixes action with existential introspection regarding immortality and the price of eternal life.

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Self/less (2015)

Self/less is a science fiction action thriller directed by Tarsem Singh (Image via Prime Video)

Self/less is a science fiction action thriller directed by Tarsem Singh, with Ram Bergman and James D. Stern as producers and Alex and David Pastor as writers.

The movie is about a billionaire and businessman who has been diagnosed with a terminal condition and who saves his life by sending his consciousness into a new body, which is younger than he is.

Billionaire Damian Hale cheats death by transferring his consciousness into a younger host body, but disturbing hallucinations lead him to question whether the transfer was successful. He soon finds himself in the midst of a deadly conspiracy and must confront the moral cost of his new existence.

Self/less resonates with Infinite in its interest in consciousness transfer and secret histories, a man being granted a new body and discovering things that challenge the cost of prolonged life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Peacock, Netflix

4) Upgrade (2018)

Upgrade is a cyberpunk action horror movie written and directed by Leigh Whannell (Image via Apple TV+)

Upgrade is a 2018 cyberpunk action horror movie written and directed by Leigh Whannell, starring Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. It is about a technophobe who is implanted with a device that enables him to command his own body after he is paralysed during a mugging.

In a world of ubiquitous human-computer merger, mechanic Grey Trace is paralyzed in a brutal attack that kills his wife. Given a second chance at walking by having an experimental AI chip, STEM, installed, Grey secretly learns to walk again and starts to probe the attack, leading to a grand conspiracy.

Blending sci-fi technology with personal vengeance, Upgrade follows on from Infinite's tale of a man augmented by a potent AI who believes there is a hidden agenda behind his transformation.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV+

5) Looper (2012)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis in Looper (Image via Apple TV+)

Looper is a science fiction action-thriller starring Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Emily Blunt. It is centered around "present-day" contract killers referred to as "loopers" whose targets are sent back in time by criminal cartels of the future.

Joe in 2044 is a "looper," a hitman who murders victims sent back from the future by a crime syndicate. When his future self escapes on the job, Joe feels duty-bound to pursue him while following a larger mystery about an influential figure from the future called the Rainmaker.

With its time-traveling assassin premise, Looper capitalizes on the same predestination and self-meeting plot point so appealing to Infinite's fans.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

6) Total Recall (2012)

Total Recall is a remake of the 1990 film of the same name (Image via Apple TV+)

Total Recall is a science fiction action film released in 2012, based on an idea developed by Wimmer, Ronald Shusett, Dan O'Bannon, and Jon Povill.

Colin Farrell stars alongside Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel. It is a remake of the 1990 film of the same name, which was based on the 1966 short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale by Philip K. Dick.

In a barren future in which Earth is virtually uninhabitable, society is split between the rich United Federation of Britain and the downtrodden Colony.

Douglas Quaid, a factory assembly-line worker tormented by vivid, unexplainable dreams, makes a visit to an enterprise that permits individuals to have memories implanted and learns about a repressed history of espionage and rebellion.

Memory manipulation and hidden identities propel both Total Recall and Infinite, where characters are forced to peel away fantasy from reality within a constructed world based on fabricated histories.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

7) Equilibrium (2002)

Christian Bale as John Preston in Equilibrium (Image via Apple TV+)

Equilibrium is a 2002 sci-fi movie written and directed by Kurt Wimmer, featuring Christian Bale, Emily Watson, and Taye Diggs, among others.

The movie follows Bale as John Preston, a lawman in an emotionless and artistic expression-free world, and a country where citizens have to take psychoactive pills to put emotion down.

When Preston wakes up one morning after missing a dose unintentionally, he starts uncovering the suspicious behavior of the regime that rules the totalitarian state.

Equilibrium borrows a thread from Infinite in the concept of dystopia and rebellion against tyranny as one man wakes up to a world beneath the surface and struggles to restore his quest.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

Interested viewers can watch Infinite on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+.

