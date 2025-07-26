  • home icon
  What was Taylor Swift's cheeky nod to Travis Kelce's shirtless honey scene in Happy Gilmore 2?

What was Taylor Swift’s cheeky nod to Travis Kelce’s shirtless honey scene in Happy Gilmore 2?

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Jul 26, 2025 01:30 GMT
American Century Championship - Final Round - Source: Getty
Travis Kelce cameoed in Happy Gilmore 2 (Image via Getty)

Taylor Swift makes headlines after a rare post on social media to celebrate the release of the Adam Sandler-led Happy Gilmore 2 and her boyfriend's cameo in it. In an Instagram Story shortly after the sequel dropped on Netflix on Friday, July 25, 2025, the Look What You Made Me Do singer shared a poster of the golf comedy with her commentary.

It's an "absolute must-watch," she said, and rated the sequel with her favorite number, 13/10. The multi-Grammy-winning popstar also shared how the film had her cackling and cheering the entire time. She also encouraged her millions of fans on social media to watch Happy Gilmore 2 "as soon as humanly possible."

However, the singer-songwriter's promotion of the sequel is not the only thing headline-worthy about her post. Taylor Swift also gave a cheeky nod to her pro footballer boyfriend, Travis Kelce, by adding a honey emoji in the post. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's a subtle reference to the honey Bad Bunny painted on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's shirtless body in one of the scenes in the movie.

More on Travis Kelce's role in Happy Gilmore 2

Travis Kelce joins the slew of sportsmen who made appearances in the Happy Gilmore sequel. He cameoed in the film alongside fellow football star and the now-retired NFL running back, Reggie Bush. The film also featured other basketball stars, pro wrestling stars, and pro golfers.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, Kelce took the time to promote the film on its release day and shared how "surreal" it was to be part of it. Alongside a carousel of photos with Adam Sandler and some of the other cast and crew shared on Instagram, the NFL star wrote:

"Man this life is crazy! Still so surreal I got this opportunity. @adamsandler SANDMAN!! Thank you brotha, for the opportunity and for giving up all Happy Gilmore 2."
Read more: How long does Happy Gilmore 2 run?

Travis Kelce plays an unnamed hotel waiter in the Happy Gilmore sequel, appearing in several scenes as a bootlicking waiter at the club. His character is a rival to Bad Bunny's Oscar Mejias, Happy's new caddie, who has a heart of gold. Kelce's brown-nosing waiter eventually gets his karma at the end of the film in a scene involving him shirtless, a jar of honey, and an angry bear.

While his screentime in the film may be limited, Kelce received praise for his acting chops from the movie's stars. In an interview with E! News, Adam Sandler revealed that the NFL star joined them on set shortly after a game and showed up with bruises on his back. However, it didn't stop him from providing an impressive performance.

"He pulled up, gave us a couple days of greatness, and then got back to life," Sandler remarked.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July, Sandler also described Kelce as "a great actor" and that he reminds him of his "buddies in high school." Additionally, Happy Gilmore 2 star Julie Bowen also expressed confidence in Kelce's acting ability. She told E! News in June 2025 that she's "sure he can act" because he must be doing it, given that he's a public figure.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now streaming on Netflix.

